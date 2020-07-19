All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 3281 Mallcreek Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
3281 Mallcreek Court
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3281 Mallcreek Court

3281 Mallcreek Ct · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Riverbend
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3281 Mallcreek Ct, Columbus, OH 43223
Riverbend

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 4-bedroom, 2.5 bath homes has plenty of room for everyone! The main level boasts a spacious living room, dining room, and eat-in kitchen while the 2nd level includes 4 spacious bedrooms and two baths. Master bedroom has an attached bathroom and large closet. Fully fenced yard and a 2-car garage this an easy move! Pet friendly.

For more information, contact us at either
614-907-4805 EXT 4
or
rentcolumbus@con-rex.com

Unfortunately, this home is not qualified for Section 8. $250 pet deposit for the first animal, $100 for every pet after that.

Application cost $45
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3281 Mallcreek Court have any available units?
3281 Mallcreek Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 3281 Mallcreek Court currently offering any rent specials?
3281 Mallcreek Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3281 Mallcreek Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 3281 Mallcreek Court is pet friendly.
Does 3281 Mallcreek Court offer parking?
Yes, 3281 Mallcreek Court offers parking.
Does 3281 Mallcreek Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3281 Mallcreek Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3281 Mallcreek Court have a pool?
No, 3281 Mallcreek Court does not have a pool.
Does 3281 Mallcreek Court have accessible units?
No, 3281 Mallcreek Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3281 Mallcreek Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 3281 Mallcreek Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3281 Mallcreek Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 3281 Mallcreek Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Copperleaf
8619 Gold Leaf Ln
Columbus, OH 43016
The View at Polaris
601 Flarestar Ave
Columbus, OH 43240
LVQ
50 W Broad St
Columbus, OH 43215
The Chelsea
4120 Quentin Blvd
Columbus, OH 43230
Heathermoor Apartments
2645 Hard Rd
Columbus, OH 43235
River & Rich
401 West Rich Street
Columbus, OH 43215
Saw Mill Village Apartments
6900 Sawmill Village Dr
Columbus, OH 43235
Creekbend
1048 Regentshire Drive
Columbus, OH 43228

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestIndependence Village
Little TurtleEast BroadRiverside
Forest Park EastDexter Falls

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing