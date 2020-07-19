3281 Mallcreek Court

Amenities
This 4-bedroom, 2.5 bath homes has plenty of room for everyone! The main level boasts a spacious living room, dining room, and eat-in kitchen while the 2nd level includes 4 spacious bedrooms and two baths. Master bedroom has an attached bathroom and large closet. Fully fenced yard and a 2-car garage this an easy move! Pet friendly.
For more information, contact us at either
614-907-4805 EXT 4
or
rentcolumbus@con-rex.com
Unfortunately, this home is not qualified for Section 8. $250 pet deposit for the first animal, $100 for every pet after that.
Application cost $45
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.