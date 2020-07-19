3281 Mallcreek Court

Amenities

pet friendly garage

accepts section 8 cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This 4-bedroom, 2.5 bath homes has plenty of room for everyone! The main level boasts a spacious living room, dining room, and eat-in kitchen while the 2nd level includes 4 spacious bedrooms and two baths. Master bedroom has an attached bathroom and large closet. Fully fenced yard and a 2-car garage this an easy move! Pet friendly.



For more information, contact us at either

614-907-4805 EXT 4

or

rentcolumbus@con-rex.com



Unfortunately, this home is not qualified for Section 8. $250 pet deposit for the first animal, $100 for every pet after that.



Application cost $45

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.