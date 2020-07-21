All apartments in Columbus
Last updated September 5 2019 at 10:16 PM

3269 Framington Drive

3269 Framington Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3269 Framington Drive, Columbus, OH 43224
Framingham

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Photo's Coming Soon!

Find your perfect fit in this medium-sized- 3-bedroom/ 2 bath, 1,316-SF home in Columbus! It has a beautiful living room connected to the huge open concept kitchen, lower level has beautiful exposed brick and a second bath on the lower level, 1 car attached garage and a fully fenced in yard!

Don't miss out on this home! For more information, contact us at either 614-907-4805 EXT 3 or rentcolumbus@con-rex.com Unfortunately, this home is not qualified for Section 8. Pets welcome! We have no breed or size restrictions, but request there are no more than three animals to a home. Pet deposit is $250, maximum of $450 for three. Monthly fee of $25, maximum of $45 for three. On or before move-in, tenants must provide current veterinary records showing the breed(s), age, weight, license number and rabies shot date. Application cost $45
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3269 Framington Drive have any available units?
3269 Framington Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 3269 Framington Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3269 Framington Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3269 Framington Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3269 Framington Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3269 Framington Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3269 Framington Drive offers parking.
Does 3269 Framington Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3269 Framington Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3269 Framington Drive have a pool?
No, 3269 Framington Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3269 Framington Drive have accessible units?
No, 3269 Framington Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3269 Framington Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3269 Framington Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3269 Framington Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3269 Framington Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
How much should you be paying for rent?

