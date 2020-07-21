All apartments in Columbus
Columbus, OH
3269 East Hudson Street
Last updated September 24 2019 at 5:14 PM

3269 East Hudson Street

3269 E Hudson St · No Longer Available
Location

3269 E Hudson St, Columbus, OH 43219
Cumberland Ridge

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
extra storage
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This cute ranch with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths sits off the road in a very quiet neighborhood. It has a 2 car attached garage, with private back yard and deck. Vaulted ceiling in the family room with fireplace. Nice kitchen with extra storage. First floor laundry hookup. Don't miss out!
For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit our Future Resident FAQ page: http://www.streetlanehomes.com/futureresidentsfaq.aspx.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3269 East Hudson Street have any available units?
3269 East Hudson Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 3269 East Hudson Street have?
Some of 3269 East Hudson Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3269 East Hudson Street currently offering any rent specials?
3269 East Hudson Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3269 East Hudson Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3269 East Hudson Street is pet friendly.
Does 3269 East Hudson Street offer parking?
Yes, 3269 East Hudson Street offers parking.
Does 3269 East Hudson Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3269 East Hudson Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3269 East Hudson Street have a pool?
No, 3269 East Hudson Street does not have a pool.
Does 3269 East Hudson Street have accessible units?
No, 3269 East Hudson Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3269 East Hudson Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3269 East Hudson Street does not have units with dishwashers.
