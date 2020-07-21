3269 East Hudson Street

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly garage fireplace extra storage

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This cute ranch with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths sits off the road in a very quiet neighborhood. It has a 2 car attached garage, with private back yard and deck. Vaulted ceiling in the family room with fireplace. Nice kitchen with extra storage. First floor laundry hookup. Don't miss out!

For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit our Future Resident FAQ page: http://www.streetlanehomes.com/futureresidentsfaq.aspx.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.