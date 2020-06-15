All apartments in Columbus
3268 Rainier Ave.
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:41 AM

3268 Rainier Ave

3268 Rainier Avenue · (866) 535-9956 ext. 1
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3268 Rainier Avenue, Columbus, OH 43231
Northern Woods

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3268 Rainier Ave · Avail. now

$997

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 992 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
3268 Rainier Ave Available 05/15/20 Spacious 2 bedroom 1.5 bathroom in Historic Westerville - This spacious 2 story town home In the Westerville School District offers 2 bedroom 1.5 bathroom offers all the best of home. The first floor offers large living room, kitchen with stove, refrigerator and dishwasher, and half bathroom. The half finished basement is great for entertaining and has a separate utility room with washer/dryer connection. The second floor has 2 bedrooms and hall bathroom with bathtub. Private patio, 1 car attached garage and driveway as well as on street parking. Easy access to 1-270. Minutes away from Westerville.

Westerville City Schools

Close to:
Historic Westerville
Inniswood Metro Park
Otterbein College
St Anns Hospital
Several Restaurants and entertainment
Minutes away from Easton Town Center or Polaris Fashion Center

Pets welcome will additional fees and restrictions

(All properties are rented as-is)

*Tenants are subject to the following monthly charges: $12.50 Renters Insurance
$10 HVAC Maintenance program

Call us today to request an application

Contact us today for your personal tour of this great home - it will NOT last long!

Call (614) 505-6212 or (888) 467-9166 to see this property.
http://www.ColumbusPropertyManagementPros.com.

Selling or Renting your home with the ONPOINT PROPERTY TECH, INC, EXCLUSIVE, UNMATCHED, 277 Point, Compound, & Hybrid, Marketing Systems is the answer.
"We get results in "this market!"

(RLNE5569134)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 3268 Rainier Ave have any available units?
3268 Rainier Ave has a unit available for $997 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 3268 Rainier Ave have?
Some of 3268 Rainier Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3268 Rainier Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3268 Rainier Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3268 Rainier Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3268 Rainier Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3268 Rainier Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3268 Rainier Ave does offer parking.
Does 3268 Rainier Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3268 Rainier Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3268 Rainier Ave have a pool?
No, 3268 Rainier Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3268 Rainier Ave have accessible units?
No, 3268 Rainier Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3268 Rainier Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3268 Rainier Ave has units with dishwashers.

