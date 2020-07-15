326 S 3rd Street

Amenities

Amazing Downtown Location, 2 bed, 2 full baths, corner unit condo with attached garage, in the heart of Columbus. Developer's model unit. This immaculate home offers, ceramic tile kitchen floors and Stainless Steel appliances. Main living area has hardwood floors with open floor plan, plenty of storage, in-unit laundry. Updated Master Bath with travertine tile, walk-in closet. Lower level second bedroom and 2nd full bath provides privacy, great for roommates or home office. Gated parking/guest parking. Secure building. Tenant pays water/sewer and utilities. Nightlife/restaurants, concerts, parks, festivals, sporting events, theaters, all within reach! Convenient to Columbus Commons, Scioto Mile, 4th St and Gay St, German Village.