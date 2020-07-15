All apartments in Columbus
Location

326 South Third Street, Columbus, OH 43215
Downtown Columbus

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
guest parking
media room
Amazing Downtown Location, 2 bed, 2 full baths, corner unit condo with attached garage, in the heart of Columbus. Developer's model unit. This immaculate home offers, ceramic tile kitchen floors and Stainless Steel appliances. Main living area has hardwood floors with open floor plan, plenty of storage, in-unit laundry. Updated Master Bath with travertine tile, walk-in closet. Lower level second bedroom and 2nd full bath provides privacy, great for roommates or home office. Gated parking/guest parking. Secure building. Tenant pays water/sewer and utilities. Nightlife/restaurants, concerts, parks, festivals, sporting events, theaters, all within reach! Convenient to Columbus Commons, Scioto Mile, 4th St and Gay St, German Village.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 326 S 3rd Street have any available units?
326 S 3rd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 326 S 3rd Street have?
Some of 326 S 3rd Street's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 326 S 3rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
326 S 3rd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 326 S 3rd Street pet-friendly?
No, 326 S 3rd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 326 S 3rd Street offer parking?
Yes, 326 S 3rd Street offers parking.
Does 326 S 3rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 326 S 3rd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 326 S 3rd Street have a pool?
No, 326 S 3rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 326 S 3rd Street have accessible units?
No, 326 S 3rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 326 S 3rd Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 326 S 3rd Street has units with dishwashers.
