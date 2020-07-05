3223 Race Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT RENTERS OR WALK PROPERTY - FOR RENT & AVAILABLE MAY 15! NO SHOWINGS UNTIL MAY 3. Charming cape cod near Westgate Park & across from Bishop Ready High School with a lot to offer! Hardwood floors as you enter the spacious living room which leads to the eat-in kitchen on the 1ST floor equipped with appliances and an abundance of cabinets. 2 bedrooms and a renovated full bathroom on the first floor. 2ND floor is completely private bedroom area with large closet and also has a full bath. Gorgeous private backyard with gazebo, patio & storage shed. Partially finished full basement as well with additional room that could potentially be made into a 4th bedroom. Walking distance to parks & schools. Due to COVID-19 we will only be showing the house by APPT on Sunday, May 3