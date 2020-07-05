All apartments in Columbus
/
Columbus, OH
/
3223 Race Street
Last updated May 9 2020 at 5:07 AM

3223 Race Street

3223 Race Street · No Longer Available
Location

3223 Race Street, Columbus, OH 43204
Southwest Hilltop

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT RENTERS OR WALK PROPERTY - FOR RENT & AVAILABLE MAY 15! NO SHOWINGS UNTIL MAY 3. Charming cape cod near Westgate Park & across from Bishop Ready High School with a lot to offer! Hardwood floors as you enter the spacious living room which leads to the eat-in kitchen on the 1ST floor equipped with appliances and an abundance of cabinets. 2 bedrooms and a renovated full bathroom on the first floor. 2ND floor is completely private bedroom area with large closet and also has a full bath. Gorgeous private backyard with gazebo, patio & storage shed. Partially finished full basement as well with additional room that could potentially be made into a 4th bedroom. Walking distance to parks & schools. Due to COVID-19 we will only be showing the house by APPT on Sunday, May 3

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3223 Race Street have any available units?
3223 Race Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 3223 Race Street have?
Some of 3223 Race Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3223 Race Street currently offering any rent specials?
3223 Race Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3223 Race Street pet-friendly?
No, 3223 Race Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 3223 Race Street offer parking?
Yes, 3223 Race Street offers parking.
Does 3223 Race Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3223 Race Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3223 Race Street have a pool?
No, 3223 Race Street does not have a pool.
Does 3223 Race Street have accessible units?
No, 3223 Race Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3223 Race Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3223 Race Street does not have units with dishwashers.

