3172 Oak Spring Street

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

The house is located 5 minutes away from Easton with over 60 restaurants in the area. There are 0.6 acres with 12 mature trees. Extra bonus is 20,000 gallons swimming pool, which is a rare find in the area. Open kitchen design will host an entire family and a great group of friends. You will find a unique fireplace in the room with a pool-view. Close to the airport and highway, and 15 min away from downtown. Dont' wait, fill in a free pre-approval form, and schedule a showing: https://home.cozy.co/apply/#!/874281 call 4403098012