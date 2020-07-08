All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 3172 Oak Spring Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
3172 Oak Spring Street
Last updated January 8 2020 at 10:08 AM

3172 Oak Spring Street

3172 Oak Spring Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3172 Oak Spring Street, Columbus, OH 43219
Easton

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
The house is located 5 minutes away from Easton with over 60 restaurants in the area. There are 0.6 acres with 12 mature trees. Extra bonus is 20,000 gallons swimming pool, which is a rare find in the area. Open kitchen design will host an entire family and a great group of friends. You will find a unique fireplace in the room with a pool-view. Close to the airport and highway, and 15 min away from downtown. Dont' wait, fill in a free pre-approval form, and schedule a showing: https://home.cozy.co/apply/#!/874281 call 4403098012

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3172 Oak Spring Street have any available units?
3172 Oak Spring Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 3172 Oak Spring Street have?
Some of 3172 Oak Spring Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3172 Oak Spring Street currently offering any rent specials?
3172 Oak Spring Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3172 Oak Spring Street pet-friendly?
No, 3172 Oak Spring Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 3172 Oak Spring Street offer parking?
Yes, 3172 Oak Spring Street offers parking.
Does 3172 Oak Spring Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3172 Oak Spring Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3172 Oak Spring Street have a pool?
Yes, 3172 Oak Spring Street has a pool.
Does 3172 Oak Spring Street have accessible units?
No, 3172 Oak Spring Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3172 Oak Spring Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3172 Oak Spring Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Charleston
5407 Edwards Plantation Dr
Columbus, OH 43221
Harper House at the Highlands
2350 Sawmill Place Blvd
Columbus, OH 43235
Hilliard Place
5652 Roberts Road
Columbus, OH 43026
The Rise
805 Cleveland Avenue
Columbus, OH 43201
Sonnenblick Apartments
730 Thurber Dr W
Columbus, OH 43215
Schrock Park
1779 Schrock Rd
Columbus, OH 43229
Saw Mill Village Apartments
6900 Sawmill Village Dr
Columbus, OH 43235
Hilliard Park
2485 Hilliard Park Blvd
Columbus, OH 43026

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestNorthern Woods
Independence VillageEast BroadLittle Turtle
RiversideNorthgate

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing