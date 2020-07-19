All apartments in Columbus
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
3118 Fabyan Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3118 Fabyan Drive

3118 Fabyan Dr · No Longer Available
Location

3118 Fabyan Dr, Columbus, OH 43068

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
bathtub
Spacious 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in Reynoldsburg's Turnberry Place neighborhood. This home has great curb appeal with covered front entry and grey siding with stone accents. Inside, classic and functional colonial floor plan with a pretty open staircase between the living room and dining room. Big eat-in kitchen with whitewashed cabinetry and pantry is open to the family room, which features a cozy fireplace with tile hearth and warm wood mantle. Upstairs, you’ll love the owner’s suite with huge walk-in closet and large ensuite bathroom with double vanity, garden tub, and separate shower. 3 spacious secondary bedrooms share a large full bathroom. 2-car attached garage and large unfinished basement offer lots of storage. Large, fully fenced backyard. Pickerington Schools.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3118 Fabyan Drive have any available units?
3118 Fabyan Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 3118 Fabyan Drive have?
Some of 3118 Fabyan Drive's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3118 Fabyan Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3118 Fabyan Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3118 Fabyan Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3118 Fabyan Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3118 Fabyan Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3118 Fabyan Drive offers parking.
Does 3118 Fabyan Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3118 Fabyan Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3118 Fabyan Drive have a pool?
No, 3118 Fabyan Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3118 Fabyan Drive have accessible units?
No, 3118 Fabyan Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3118 Fabyan Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3118 Fabyan Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
