3118 Fabyan Drive

Amenities

pet friendly garage walk in closets fireplace bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Spacious 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in Reynoldsburg's Turnberry Place neighborhood. This home has great curb appeal with covered front entry and grey siding with stone accents. Inside, classic and functional colonial floor plan with a pretty open staircase between the living room and dining room. Big eat-in kitchen with whitewashed cabinetry and pantry is open to the family room, which features a cozy fireplace with tile hearth and warm wood mantle. Upstairs, you’ll love the owner’s suite with huge walk-in closet and large ensuite bathroom with double vanity, garden tub, and separate shower. 3 spacious secondary bedrooms share a large full bathroom. 2-car attached garage and large unfinished basement offer lots of storage. Large, fully fenced backyard. Pickerington Schools.

Contact us to schedule a showing.