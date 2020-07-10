All apartments in Columbus
3078 Sullivant Avenue
3078 Sullivant Avenue

3078 Sullivant Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3078 Sullivant Avenue, Columbus, OH 43204
Westgate

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Must See! Beautifully remodeled and spacious 3 bedroom 1.5 bath with full basement. All new kitchen with new stainless steel refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher and 5 burner gourmet gas stove! All hardwood flooring. Central A/C with washer and dryer hook ups in the full basement. Off street parking. Near Westgate Park and Westgate Community Rec Center!

Deposit same as one month rent. Tenant pays for electric and gas. Water included!

PLEASE READ THE AD CAREFULLY AND COMPLETELY. IF YOU ARE INTERESTED AND QUALIFIED, BASED ON THE RENTAL GUIDELINES, PLEASE REACH OUT FOR A SHOWING.

RENTAL GUIDELINES:
Applicants must consent to rental history, credit and criminal background check. EACH resident 18 or over must complete a rental application. $40.00 application fee per adult. Eviction is an automatic disqualification. Net household income needs to be 3 times the rent amount or more. Tenant is responsible for verifying school district.

IF YOU WISH TO APPLY GO TO WWW S4RE COM AND PLEASE HAVE THE FOLLOWING READY: One form of identification, Social security number, Last two addresses and landlord information, Two personal references, Employer information Proof of financial ability to pay rent/ such as pay stubs,W2's, bank statements $40.00 application fee paid online.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3078 Sullivant Avenue have any available units?
3078 Sullivant Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 3078 Sullivant Avenue have?
Some of 3078 Sullivant Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3078 Sullivant Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3078 Sullivant Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3078 Sullivant Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3078 Sullivant Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 3078 Sullivant Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3078 Sullivant Avenue offers parking.
Does 3078 Sullivant Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3078 Sullivant Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3078 Sullivant Avenue have a pool?
No, 3078 Sullivant Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3078 Sullivant Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3078 Sullivant Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3078 Sullivant Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3078 Sullivant Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
