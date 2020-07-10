3078 Sullivant Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Must See! Beautifully remodeled and spacious 3 bedroom 1.5 bath with full basement. All new kitchen with new stainless steel refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher and 5 burner gourmet gas stove! All hardwood flooring. Central A/C with washer and dryer hook ups in the full basement. Off street parking. Near Westgate Park and Westgate Community Rec Center!



Deposit same as one month rent. Tenant pays for electric and gas. Water included!



PLEASE READ THE AD CAREFULLY AND COMPLETELY. IF YOU ARE INTERESTED AND QUALIFIED, BASED ON THE RENTAL GUIDELINES, PLEASE REACH OUT FOR A SHOWING.



RENTAL GUIDELINES:

Applicants must consent to rental history, credit and criminal background check. EACH resident 18 or over must complete a rental application. $40.00 application fee per adult. Eviction is an automatic disqualification. Net household income needs to be 3 times the rent amount or more. Tenant is responsible for verifying school district.



IF YOU WISH TO APPLY GO TO WWW S4RE COM AND PLEASE HAVE THE FOLLOWING READY: One form of identification, Social security number, Last two addresses and landlord information, Two personal references, Employer information Proof of financial ability to pay rent/ such as pay stubs,W2's, bank statements $40.00 application fee paid online.