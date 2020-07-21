All apartments in Columbus
Last updated January 10 2020 at 8:55 AM

3029 Mcguffey Rd

3029 Mcguffey Road · No Longer Available
Location

3029 Mcguffey Road, Columbus, OH 43224
North Linden

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
accessible
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
accessible
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3029 McGuffey Open House this Thursday 1/9/20 4:10-5:00PM & Saturday 1/11/20 2:15-3:00 PM.
Beautiful ranch home!
2 bedrooms and 1 bath ranch. Corner lot with large fenced yard and storage shed. Hardwood and ceramic tile flooring throughout. New roof & insulated windows.

Tenant pays gas, electric, and water. There is also a technology fee of $10.00 per month.

Off street parking
Section 8 IS accepted.
We do not accept third party funds for move in fees. No PRC.

Online Rental Application: https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/capraterealty/tenantApplication.action
Web-site with all of our rentals www.capraterentals.com
Phone 614-546-6613 answered 10-4 Tues-Fri.

Application Details:
Application Fee is $45.00 per adult.
Each person 18 or over intending to live in the home must apply separately.
Property Viewing Details:
Open houses-Every Thursday and Sat.
The employees holding the open houses are not the decision makers on applications.
Pets:
If pets are accepted, there is a $150.00 non-refundable pet deposit and $25 per month, per pet. Dog bite insurance is required on all dogs.
Rental Criteria:
We have a minimum credit score requirement of 575. If your credit is under 575 you will have to pay Last Month's Rent in addition to First Month's Rent IF your application is approved.
We do not accept applicants with evictions, outstanding landlord debt, or utility company debt.
We do not accept applicants with arson charges, or drug distribution / trafficking charges.
We do have a liberal crime policy with the previous exceptions. Note: There is no guarantee of approval if an applicant has an extensive criminal history, or the crimes are under 5 years old. We look at the overall application, and consider how recent the crimes are.
We take credit, criminal, eviction, landlord references, personal references, and job recommendations into account on decisions.
We do not hold houses if you are approved.
Once approved, we will not write your lease up, until you have paid the $75 lease write up and onboarding fee.
We do not hold any homes until the deposit is paid. We will hold a home for 14 days with a deposit.
Tech fee = monthly fee to offset the costs of all the software that allows us to communicate with you online and gives you numerous ways to pay rent.
CAP RATE REALTY does not discriminate based on ancestry, race, color, religion, sex, disability, familial status, national origin or military status.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3029 Mcguffey Rd have any available units?
3029 Mcguffey Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 3029 Mcguffey Rd have?
Some of 3029 Mcguffey Rd's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3029 Mcguffey Rd currently offering any rent specials?
3029 Mcguffey Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3029 Mcguffey Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 3029 Mcguffey Rd is pet friendly.
Does 3029 Mcguffey Rd offer parking?
Yes, 3029 Mcguffey Rd offers parking.
Does 3029 Mcguffey Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3029 Mcguffey Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3029 Mcguffey Rd have a pool?
No, 3029 Mcguffey Rd does not have a pool.
Does 3029 Mcguffey Rd have accessible units?
Yes, 3029 Mcguffey Rd has accessible units.
Does 3029 Mcguffey Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3029 Mcguffey Rd has units with dishwashers.
