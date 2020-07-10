3023 Hubbardton Place

Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities accepts section 8 on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Walk in the door to the right is the first living area with vaulted ceilings!



To the left is the eat in kitchen which also has vaulted ceilings. The kitchen has appliances!



Walk down the stairs is the lower living area with a brick fireplace. Connected to the living area is a double door that leads to the fully fenced backyard.



There is a laundry room and a half bathroom!



Go upstairs is where the bedrooms and full bathroom is located!



This does have a 1 car garage!



COME MAKE THIS YOUR HOME!



https://rentconrex.com/info/



Unfortunately, the property has not qualified for Section 8. Property does not allow for the following pets: Akita, American Malamute, American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman Pinscher, German Shepherd, Husky, Korean Jindo, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, wolf/wolf hybrid. Pet deposit is $250 for first pet, and $100 every additional Pet and $25 Pet Rent per month for the first pet and an additional $10 for each pet after that.



Application cost $45

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.