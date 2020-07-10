All apartments in Columbus
3023 Hubbardton Place
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3023 Hubbardton Place

3023 Hubbardton Place · No Longer Available
Location

3023 Hubbardton Place, Columbus, OH 43068
Independence Village

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Walk in the door to the right is the first living area with vaulted ceilings!

To the left is the eat in kitchen which also has vaulted ceilings. The kitchen has appliances!

Walk down the stairs is the lower living area with a brick fireplace. Connected to the living area is a double door that leads to the fully fenced backyard.

There is a laundry room and a half bathroom!

Go upstairs is where the bedrooms and full bathroom is located!

This does have a 1 car garage!

COME MAKE THIS YOUR HOME!

https://rentconrex.com/info/

Unfortunately, the property has not qualified for Section 8. Property does not allow for the following pets: Akita, American Malamute, American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman Pinscher, German Shepherd, Husky, Korean Jindo, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, wolf/wolf hybrid. Pet deposit is $250 for first pet, and $100 every additional Pet and $25 Pet Rent per month for the first pet and an additional $10 for each pet after that.

Application cost $45
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3023 Hubbardton Place have any available units?
3023 Hubbardton Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 3023 Hubbardton Place have?
Some of 3023 Hubbardton Place's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3023 Hubbardton Place currently offering any rent specials?
3023 Hubbardton Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3023 Hubbardton Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 3023 Hubbardton Place is pet friendly.
Does 3023 Hubbardton Place offer parking?
Yes, 3023 Hubbardton Place offers parking.
Does 3023 Hubbardton Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3023 Hubbardton Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3023 Hubbardton Place have a pool?
No, 3023 Hubbardton Place does not have a pool.
Does 3023 Hubbardton Place have accessible units?
No, 3023 Hubbardton Place does not have accessible units.
Does 3023 Hubbardton Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 3023 Hubbardton Place does not have units with dishwashers.

