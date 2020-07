Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

2909 Bretton Woods Dr (Westerville School) 43231 Bradywine Meadows - NO SMOKING--Single family 3 level split with 3 bedrooms and 1.5 baths. Kitchen with eating space, electric stove, refrigerator, dishwasher and microwave hood. Washer and dryer in unit will not be maintained by C.R. O'Neil & Co. . Attached 2 car garage, great room, rec room , carpet in bedrooms and and partly finished basement. Corner lot with fenced in back yard. Tenant pays all utilities.



(RLNE5708964)