Last updated May 19 2020 at 10:26 PM

290 E Jeffrey Pl

290 Jeffrey Place · No Longer Available
Location

290 Jeffrey Place, Columbus, OH 43214
East Beechwold

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Beautifully renovated two bedroom one bath with hardwood floors and ceramic tile.
Granite finishes in the bathroom and kitchen. Stainless steel appliances.
Unfinished basement with washer dryer hookup with and plenty of storage space, fenced back yard with new patio, new windows, A/C. Small or medium breeds of dogs accepted - $25 monthly fee and $300 pet deposit
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

