Last updated April 7 2020 at 6:19 PM

2885 Atwood Terrace

2885 Atwood Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

2885 Atwood Terrace, Columbus, OH 43224
North Linden

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
Now Leasing!!! 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Garden Style Apartment. This Property Has Been Freshly Painted,Has New Flooring, New Appliance Included:Fridge/Stove, Street/Off Street Parking, Tenant Utilities:Elect,Gas Water Included Pets Welcomed With An Additional Monthly Fee Section 8 Welcomed

**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 90 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2885 Atwood Terrace have any available units?
2885 Atwood Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 2885 Atwood Terrace have?
Some of 2885 Atwood Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2885 Atwood Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
2885 Atwood Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2885 Atwood Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 2885 Atwood Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 2885 Atwood Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 2885 Atwood Terrace offers parking.
Does 2885 Atwood Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2885 Atwood Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2885 Atwood Terrace have a pool?
No, 2885 Atwood Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 2885 Atwood Terrace have accessible units?
No, 2885 Atwood Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 2885 Atwood Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 2885 Atwood Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.

