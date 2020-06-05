2885 Atwood Terrace

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking

Now Leasing!!! 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Garden Style Apartment. This Property Has Been Freshly Painted,Has New Flooring, New Appliance Included:Fridge/Stove, Street/Off Street Parking, Tenant Utilities:Elect,Gas Water Included Pets Welcomed With An Additional Monthly Fee Section 8 Welcomed



**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 90 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment

