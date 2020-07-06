2880 Continental Drive

Amenities

Adorable 2 BR, 1 bath half double off of Tussing. New flooring and paint throughout. This unit has a large eat in kitchen with a ton of cabinets and counters as well as an updated bathroom. The living room features a large sunny window and a wood burning fireplace. One car attached garage. Groveport schools. NO smoking or pets, please. MINIMUM 610 credit score for all applicants and 3 times the rent in gross monthly income.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.