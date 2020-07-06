All apartments in Columbus
2880 Continental Drive
2880 Continental Drive

2880 Continental Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2880 Continental Drive, Columbus, OH 43068
Independence Village

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Adorable 2 BR, 1 bath half double off of Tussing. New flooring and paint throughout. This unit has a large eat in kitchen with a ton of cabinets and counters as well as an updated bathroom. The living room features a large sunny window and a wood burning fireplace. One car attached garage. Groveport schools. NO smoking or pets, please. MINIMUM 610 credit score for all applicants and 3 times the rent in gross monthly income.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

