Columbus, OH
2859 Falcon Bridge Dr
Last updated September 26 2019 at 7:44 AM

2859 Falcon Bridge Dr

2859 Falcon Bridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2859 Falcon Bridge Drive, Columbus, OH 43232
Walnut Heights

beautiful 3 bedroom house- fenced in yard

CALL SUZEN FOR APPOINTMENT 614-800-4809
OR CIB RENTALS 614-447-1000 ASK FOR SUZEN

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Does 2859 Falcon Bridge Dr have any available units?
2859 Falcon Bridge Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 2859 Falcon Bridge Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2859 Falcon Bridge Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2859 Falcon Bridge Dr pet-friendly?
No, 2859 Falcon Bridge Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 2859 Falcon Bridge Dr offer parking?
No, 2859 Falcon Bridge Dr does not offer parking.
Does 2859 Falcon Bridge Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2859 Falcon Bridge Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2859 Falcon Bridge Dr have a pool?
No, 2859 Falcon Bridge Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2859 Falcon Bridge Dr have accessible units?
No, 2859 Falcon Bridge Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2859 Falcon Bridge Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2859 Falcon Bridge Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2859 Falcon Bridge Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 2859 Falcon Bridge Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
