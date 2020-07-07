Rent Calculator
2859 Falcon Bridge Dr
2859 Falcon Bridge Dr
2859 Falcon Bridge Drive
Location
2859 Falcon Bridge Drive, Columbus, OH 43232
Walnut Heights
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
beautiful 3 bedroom house- fenced in yard
CALL SUZEN FOR APPOINTMENT 614-800-4809
OR CIB RENTALS 614-447-1000 ASK FOR SUZEN
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2859 Falcon Bridge Dr have any available units?
2859 Falcon Bridge Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Columbus, OH
.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Columbus Rent Report
.
Is 2859 Falcon Bridge Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2859 Falcon Bridge Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2859 Falcon Bridge Dr pet-friendly?
No, 2859 Falcon Bridge Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Columbus
.
Does 2859 Falcon Bridge Dr offer parking?
No, 2859 Falcon Bridge Dr does not offer parking.
Does 2859 Falcon Bridge Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2859 Falcon Bridge Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2859 Falcon Bridge Dr have a pool?
No, 2859 Falcon Bridge Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2859 Falcon Bridge Dr have accessible units?
No, 2859 Falcon Bridge Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2859 Falcon Bridge Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2859 Falcon Bridge Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2859 Falcon Bridge Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 2859 Falcon Bridge Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
