2853 Avati Dr

Amenities
3 Bedroom Condo in a quiet older area - Property Id: 252533
Nice, recently renovated 3 bedroom, one and a half bath condo located in Groveport in a quiet older neighborhood across from 3C's park. The condo also has a basement that is finished and comes with a dehumidifyier and new washer and dryer. The condo has a small privacy fenced area just outside of the kitchen perfect for a barbque or spending time with friends.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/252533
No Pets Allowed
