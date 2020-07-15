All apartments in Columbus
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:09 AM

2853 Avati Dr

2853 Avati Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2853 Avati Drive, Columbus, OH 43207
Williams Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
3 Bedroom Condo in a quiet older area - Property Id: 252533

Nice, recently renovated 3 bedroom, one and a half bath condo located in Groveport in a quiet older neighborhood across from 3C's park. The condo also has a basement that is finished and comes with a dehumidifyier and new washer and dryer. The condo has a small privacy fenced area just outside of the kitchen perfect for a barbque or spending time with friends.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/252533
Property Id 252533

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5674643)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2853 Avati Dr have any available units?
2853 Avati Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 2853 Avati Dr have?
Some of 2853 Avati Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2853 Avati Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2853 Avati Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2853 Avati Dr pet-friendly?
No, 2853 Avati Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 2853 Avati Dr offer parking?
No, 2853 Avati Dr does not offer parking.
Does 2853 Avati Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2853 Avati Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2853 Avati Dr have a pool?
No, 2853 Avati Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2853 Avati Dr have accessible units?
No, 2853 Avati Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2853 Avati Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2853 Avati Dr has units with dishwashers.
