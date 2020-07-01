Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

284 E. Jeffrey Place Available 05/15/20 **2-BEDROOM HOME W/ 2-CAR GARAGE IN BEECHWOLD!!** - *****MUST CALL FOR ALL INFO/SHOWINGS: JOHN 614-207-4681.*****

****SORRY, NO SECTION 8 ACCEPTED.****

This is a 2-bedroom/1-bath home in the heart of the Beechwold neighborhood. It features central A/C, hardwood floors, kitchen (refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, disposal, and eat-in area), 2 bedrooms and a full bath on the main floor, full basement for plenty of storage with washer and dryer hook up, 2-car detached garage, and a large front/back yard. This extremely convenient location is just minutes to Graceland Shopping Center, High Street, and I-71, making it just a short drive to the heart of downtown. You'll also enjoy the convenience of a full time maintenance staff and complimentary lawn care. Call today for more info!



(RLNE5629217)