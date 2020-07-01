All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 284 E. Jeffrey Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
284 E. Jeffrey Place
Last updated March 12 2020 at 5:13 PM

284 E. Jeffrey Place

284 Jeffrey Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

284 Jeffrey Place, Columbus, OH 43214
East Beechwold

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
284 E. Jeffrey Place Available 05/15/20 **2-BEDROOM HOME W/ 2-CAR GARAGE IN BEECHWOLD!!** - *****MUST CALL FOR ALL INFO/SHOWINGS: JOHN 614-207-4681.*****
****SORRY, NO SECTION 8 ACCEPTED.****
This is a 2-bedroom/1-bath home in the heart of the Beechwold neighborhood. It features central A/C, hardwood floors, kitchen (refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, disposal, and eat-in area), 2 bedrooms and a full bath on the main floor, full basement for plenty of storage with washer and dryer hook up, 2-car detached garage, and a large front/back yard. This extremely convenient location is just minutes to Graceland Shopping Center, High Street, and I-71, making it just a short drive to the heart of downtown. You'll also enjoy the convenience of a full time maintenance staff and complimentary lawn care. Call today for more info!

(RLNE5629217)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 284 E. Jeffrey Place have any available units?
284 E. Jeffrey Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 284 E. Jeffrey Place have?
Some of 284 E. Jeffrey Place's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 284 E. Jeffrey Place currently offering any rent specials?
284 E. Jeffrey Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 284 E. Jeffrey Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 284 E. Jeffrey Place is pet friendly.
Does 284 E. Jeffrey Place offer parking?
Yes, 284 E. Jeffrey Place offers parking.
Does 284 E. Jeffrey Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 284 E. Jeffrey Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 284 E. Jeffrey Place have a pool?
No, 284 E. Jeffrey Place does not have a pool.
Does 284 E. Jeffrey Place have accessible units?
No, 284 E. Jeffrey Place does not have accessible units.
Does 284 E. Jeffrey Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 284 E. Jeffrey Place has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Citizens
51 North High Street
Columbus, OH 43215
Woodland Trace
7552 Woodland Trace Dr
Columbus, OH 43068
BriceGrove Park
6617 Bricegrove Blvd
Columbus, OH 43110
Sugar Run At New Albany
5501 New Albany Rd
Columbus, OH 43054
Camden Place Apartments
4311 Camden Cir
Columbus, OH 43016
Flats on Vine
205 Vine St
Columbus, OH 43222
LaGrande Jatte
441 East Town Street
Columbus, OH 43215
Schrock Park
1779 Schrock Rd
Columbus, OH 43229

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestNorthern Woods
Independence VillageEast BroadLittle Turtle
RiversideNorthgate

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing