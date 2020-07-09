281 Lear St 19 Columbus Oh 43206-1288

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking

This 2 BR, 1.5 BA condo is just around the corner from the Sycamore! Updated kitchen and baths and plenty of living space are the best features of this condo. Tons of cabinet and counter space in the eat in kitchen. The master bedroom features 2 closets and a ceiling fan. Nicely updated hall bath with double sinks. Storage area in the building and a nice sized storage closet in the upstairs hall. Wood floors throughout most of the unit. The condo overlooks a beautiful courtyard. One off street parking spot and plenty of on street parking. Fabulous location and a beautiful unit. See it quickly. NO pets or smoking. LOOKING FOR AT LEAST A 650 CREDIT SCORE!