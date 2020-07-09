All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 281 Lear St 19 Columbus Oh 43206-1288.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
281 Lear St 19 Columbus Oh 43206-1288
Last updated June 21 2019 at 4:50 PM

281 Lear St 19 Columbus Oh 43206-1288

281 Lear Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

281 Lear Street, Columbus, OH 43206
German Village

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
This 2 BR, 1.5 BA condo is just around the corner from the Sycamore! Updated kitchen and baths and plenty of living space are the best features of this condo. Tons of cabinet and counter space in the eat in kitchen. The master bedroom features 2 closets and a ceiling fan. Nicely updated hall bath with double sinks. Storage area in the building and a nice sized storage closet in the upstairs hall. Wood floors throughout most of the unit. The condo overlooks a beautiful courtyard. One off street parking spot and plenty of on street parking. Fabulous location and a beautiful unit. See it quickly. NO pets or smoking. LOOKING FOR AT LEAST A 650 CREDIT SCORE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 281 Lear St 19 Columbus Oh 43206-1288 have any available units?
281 Lear St 19 Columbus Oh 43206-1288 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 281 Lear St 19 Columbus Oh 43206-1288 have?
Some of 281 Lear St 19 Columbus Oh 43206-1288's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 281 Lear St 19 Columbus Oh 43206-1288 currently offering any rent specials?
281 Lear St 19 Columbus Oh 43206-1288 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 281 Lear St 19 Columbus Oh 43206-1288 pet-friendly?
No, 281 Lear St 19 Columbus Oh 43206-1288 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 281 Lear St 19 Columbus Oh 43206-1288 offer parking?
Yes, 281 Lear St 19 Columbus Oh 43206-1288 offers parking.
Does 281 Lear St 19 Columbus Oh 43206-1288 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 281 Lear St 19 Columbus Oh 43206-1288 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 281 Lear St 19 Columbus Oh 43206-1288 have a pool?
No, 281 Lear St 19 Columbus Oh 43206-1288 does not have a pool.
Does 281 Lear St 19 Columbus Oh 43206-1288 have accessible units?
No, 281 Lear St 19 Columbus Oh 43206-1288 does not have accessible units.
Does 281 Lear St 19 Columbus Oh 43206-1288 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 281 Lear St 19 Columbus Oh 43206-1288 has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hayden Lofts
4125 Hayden Lofts Place
Columbus, OH 43016
Bridgestone
2640 Lakebridge Ln
Columbus, OH 43026
Heritage Apartments in Grandview
1361 Presidential Dr
Columbus, OH 43212
Camden Place Apartments
4311 Camden Cir
Columbus, OH 43016
Brewers Yard
100 Frankfort Sq
Columbus, OH 43206
Sanctuary Village
149 Sanctuary Village Dr
Columbus, OH 43235
Sonnenblick Apartments
730 Thurber Dr W
Columbus, OH 43215
Saw Mill Village Apartments
6900 Sawmill Village Dr
Columbus, OH 43235

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestNorthern Woods
Independence VillageEast BroadLittle Turtle
RiversideNorthgate

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing