276 Powell Circle - D

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly air conditioning range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

These apartments have been completely redone on the inside, almost every feature is brand new!

Available unit is on lower level.



Contact us today to schedule your showing!



Preferred Tenants Will Have:

Credit Score Around 600

Income 3X Monthly Rent

No Recent Evictions

No Criminal Background



$250 Pet Fee, $25 Monthly Pet Rent.

*Pets under 10 pounds only. *Other restrictions may apply.



To Schedule a showing, Fill Out An Application*, or view our other properties, please visit us at CoreRentalsOhio.com



*$30 non refundable application fee.