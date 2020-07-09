All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 276 Powell Circle - D.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
276 Powell Circle - D
Last updated May 5 2020 at 12:51 AM

276 Powell Circle - D

276 Powell Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

276 Powell Circle, Columbus, OH 43204
North Hilltop

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
These apartments have been completely redone on the inside, almost every feature is brand new!
Available unit is on lower level.

Contact us today to schedule your showing!

Preferred Tenants Will Have:
Credit Score Around 600
Income 3X Monthly Rent
No Recent Evictions
No Criminal Background

$250 Pet Fee, $25 Monthly Pet Rent.
*Pets under 10 pounds only. *Other restrictions may apply.

To Schedule a showing, Fill Out An Application*, or view our other properties, please visit us at CoreRentalsOhio.com

*$30 non refundable application fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 276 Powell Circle - D have any available units?
276 Powell Circle - D doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 276 Powell Circle - D have?
Some of 276 Powell Circle - D's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 276 Powell Circle - D currently offering any rent specials?
276 Powell Circle - D is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 276 Powell Circle - D pet-friendly?
Yes, 276 Powell Circle - D is pet friendly.
Does 276 Powell Circle - D offer parking?
No, 276 Powell Circle - D does not offer parking.
Does 276 Powell Circle - D have units with washers and dryers?
No, 276 Powell Circle - D does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 276 Powell Circle - D have a pool?
No, 276 Powell Circle - D does not have a pool.
Does 276 Powell Circle - D have accessible units?
No, 276 Powell Circle - D does not have accessible units.
Does 276 Powell Circle - D have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 276 Powell Circle - D has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Lakes Of Olentangy
396 Summerwind Ln
Columbus, OH 43035
One Pearl Place
41 E 9th Ave
Columbus, OH 43201
Gravity
500 West Broad Street
Columbus, OH 43215
The Diplomat
9 Buttles Avenue
Columbus, OH 43215
Central Park
105 Radio City Blvd
Columbus, OH 43235
Harper House at the Highlands
2350 Sawmill Place Blvd
Columbus, OH 43235
Enclave Village
723 Enclave Village Pl
Columbus, OH 43035
Schrock Park
1779 Schrock Rd
Columbus, OH 43229

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestNorthern Woods
Independence VillageEast BroadLittle Turtle
RiversideNorthgate

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing