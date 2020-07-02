All apartments in Columbus
Last updated April 15 2020 at 11:26 AM

2750 Hiawatha St.

2750 Hiawatha Street · No Longer Available
Location

2750 Hiawatha Street, Columbus, OH 43211
North Linden

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
I'm Gorgeous Inside! Total Renovation! Furnished! - Property Id: 253499

Remarkable Ranch Style Home. Available totally furnished including full kitchen, coffee maker,etc. Includes all linens and towels. Hair dryer, Ironing board. Cleaning supplies. Security System. All you need to do is move in! Home has been completely remodeled with gorgeous shaker cabinets, stainless steel appliances, white quartz counter tops, tile floors, and back splash. New roof on the house and the garage, New garage door. New bath with tile surround, new vanity, and new toilet. New laminate floors throughout. New doors throughout, New windows throughout,New canned lights throughout kitchen and living space, new fans in both bedrooms. New paint inside and out. New central air conditioning unit. This property features a full basement with new block windows. Brand new washer and dryer. New garage door. Nice partially fenced in back yard and patio steps from back kitchen door. Also available unfurnished.
VIRTUAL VIDEO TOUR https://youtu.be/XuyAx4LmgUc
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/253499
Property Id 253499

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5674269)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2750 Hiawatha St. have any available units?
2750 Hiawatha St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 2750 Hiawatha St. have?
Some of 2750 Hiawatha St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2750 Hiawatha St. currently offering any rent specials?
2750 Hiawatha St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2750 Hiawatha St. pet-friendly?
No, 2750 Hiawatha St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 2750 Hiawatha St. offer parking?
Yes, 2750 Hiawatha St. offers parking.
Does 2750 Hiawatha St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2750 Hiawatha St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2750 Hiawatha St. have a pool?
No, 2750 Hiawatha St. does not have a pool.
Does 2750 Hiawatha St. have accessible units?
No, 2750 Hiawatha St. does not have accessible units.
Does 2750 Hiawatha St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2750 Hiawatha St. has units with dishwashers.

