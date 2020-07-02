2750 Hiawatha St.

Amenities

I'm Gorgeous Inside! Total Renovation! Furnished! - Property Id: 253499



Remarkable Ranch Style Home. Available totally furnished including full kitchen, coffee maker,etc. Includes all linens and towels. Hair dryer, Ironing board. Cleaning supplies. Security System. All you need to do is move in! Home has been completely remodeled with gorgeous shaker cabinets, stainless steel appliances, white quartz counter tops, tile floors, and back splash. New roof on the house and the garage, New garage door. New bath with tile surround, new vanity, and new toilet. New laminate floors throughout. New doors throughout, New windows throughout,New canned lights throughout kitchen and living space, new fans in both bedrooms. New paint inside and out. New central air conditioning unit. This property features a full basement with new block windows. Brand new washer and dryer. New garage door. Nice partially fenced in back yard and patio steps from back kitchen door. Also available unfurnished.

No Pets Allowed



