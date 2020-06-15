2743 Thorndale Avenue

Amenities

Nice 2 bedroom unit with hardwood floors. Has large living room, kitchen with appliances, bathroom, and 2 bedrooms. Large basement for storage with washer dryer. Also has replacement windows, mini blinds, central A/C. Columbus schools. Rents for 775 per month and 775 deposit for a 1-2 year lease. Good background check and rental history required, no pets, not sec 8 approved. 40 app fee per adult. Tenant net income must be minimum 3 times the rent.Tenants pay electric, gas, and water. If you email us from any site, a automated responder with a link to schedule appointments will be returned to you. Use that link to schedule times shown available and a confirmation email will be sent to you within 5 min.

