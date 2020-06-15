All apartments in Columbus
Last updated June 20 2020 at 11:40 PM

2743 Thorndale Avenue

2743 Thorndale Avenue · (614) 470-5065
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2743 Thorndale Avenue, Columbus, OH 43207

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$775

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 785 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
Nice 2 bedroom unit with hardwood floors. Has large living room, kitchen with appliances, bathroom, and 2 bedrooms. Large basement for storage with washer dryer. Also has replacement windows, mini blinds, central A/C. Columbus schools. Rents for 775 per month and 775 deposit for a 1-2 year lease. Good background check and rental history required, no pets, not sec 8 approved. 40 app fee per adult. Tenant net income must be minimum 3 times the rent.Tenants pay electric, gas, and water. If you email us from any site, a automated responder with a link to schedule appointments will be returned to you. Use that link to schedule times shown available and a confirmation email will be sent to you within 5 min.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2743 Thorndale Avenue have any available units?
2743 Thorndale Avenue has a unit available for $775 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 2743 Thorndale Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2743 Thorndale Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2743 Thorndale Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2743 Thorndale Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 2743 Thorndale Avenue offer parking?
No, 2743 Thorndale Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2743 Thorndale Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2743 Thorndale Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2743 Thorndale Avenue have a pool?
No, 2743 Thorndale Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2743 Thorndale Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2743 Thorndale Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2743 Thorndale Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2743 Thorndale Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2743 Thorndale Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2743 Thorndale Avenue has units with air conditioning.
