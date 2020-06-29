All apartments in Columbus
Last updated June 26 2020 at 7:50 PM

271 South Napoleon Avenue

271 Napoleon Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

271 Napoleon Avenue, Columbus, OH 43213
Eastmoor

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
dogs allowed
Cozy 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Garden Style Apartment Located On The East-side Of Columbus. This Property Has Carpet Flooring Throughout, Newer Cabinetry And Counter Tops, Fridge/Stove Included. Property Has Central Heating With A Wall Unit Air Conditioning System. This 1st Floor Unit Offers A Shared Fenced In Shared Back Yard. The Building Offers Secured Key-less Entry. Street Parking/Off Street Parking Available. Section 8 Welcomed

For More Information Check Out Our Website www.rentals2020.com Or Contact Safiya Tyree 614-300-3475

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 271 South Napoleon Avenue have any available units?
271 South Napoleon Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 271 South Napoleon Avenue have?
Some of 271 South Napoleon Avenue's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 271 South Napoleon Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
271 South Napoleon Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 271 South Napoleon Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 271 South Napoleon Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 271 South Napoleon Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 271 South Napoleon Avenue offers parking.
Does 271 South Napoleon Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 271 South Napoleon Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 271 South Napoleon Avenue have a pool?
No, 271 South Napoleon Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 271 South Napoleon Avenue have accessible units?
No, 271 South Napoleon Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 271 South Napoleon Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 271 South Napoleon Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

