Last updated April 27 2020 at 10:44 PM

269 S Eureka Ave

269 Eureka Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

269 Eureka Avenue, Columbus, OH 43204
Central Hilltop

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2 Bed Renovated Hilltop House, We accept ITINS | Move in today | NO banks Needed, CALL 614-503-0281!! - ITIN's acceptedl!!
Great starter home!!
Buy for the same price as renting!!
This home is ready for a new buyer today!
Close to downtown
Minutes away from Casino
beautiful decorative fireplace in the Living Room,
built in shelving in the Dining Room with refinished hardwood floors.
There is a full kitchen with appliances included and first floor bathroom.
***Added first floor washer dryer hookups off of the kitchen***
The basement has the Washer Dryer Hookups
two large bedrooms upstairs.

This home is an amazing deal and wont last long!
Simply $5000 down and $850 per month plus taxes and insurance and this one is yours today!
Priced at $79,900

(RLNE5672293)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 269 S Eureka Ave have any available units?
269 S Eureka Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 269 S Eureka Ave have?
Some of 269 S Eureka Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 269 S Eureka Ave currently offering any rent specials?
269 S Eureka Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 269 S Eureka Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 269 S Eureka Ave is pet friendly.
Does 269 S Eureka Ave offer parking?
No, 269 S Eureka Ave does not offer parking.
Does 269 S Eureka Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 269 S Eureka Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 269 S Eureka Ave have a pool?
No, 269 S Eureka Ave does not have a pool.
Does 269 S Eureka Ave have accessible units?
No, 269 S Eureka Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 269 S Eureka Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 269 S Eureka Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

