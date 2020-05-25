All apartments in Columbus
Last updated October 16 2019 at 2:30 PM

2658 Deming Ave

2658 Deming Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2658 Deming Avenue, Columbus, OH 43202
Glen Echo

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2658 Deming Ave - Property Id: 145999

Fabulous 3 bedroom, 1 bath duplex rental in desirable South Clintonville/Olde North neighborhood. Recently professionally cleaned wall to wall carpeting throughout, central air, newer energy-efficient furnace with programmable thermostat, along with ceiling fans, and a large whole house fan. Updated double pane windows throughout. Closets in all three bright and freshly painted bedrooms for extra storage space. Kitchen comes with a dishwasher, refrigerator, and gas stove. Professionally waterproofed basement with sump pump offers tons of storage space/extra living area, built-in shelving, and W/D included. Shared fenced in backyard, privacy fence on one side, and a designated off street parking spot in the rear. Walking distance to the beautiful Glen Echo Ravine and great establishments in Clintonville, Olde North, and SoHud like The Crest, Studio 35, Rambling House, Olde North Arcade, and more. Quick access to 71 and just minutes away from Downtown, Short North, and Campus.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/145999p
Property Id 145999

(RLNE5180138)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2658 Deming Ave have any available units?
2658 Deming Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 2658 Deming Ave have?
Some of 2658 Deming Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2658 Deming Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2658 Deming Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2658 Deming Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2658 Deming Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2658 Deming Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2658 Deming Ave offers parking.
Does 2658 Deming Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2658 Deming Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2658 Deming Ave have a pool?
No, 2658 Deming Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2658 Deming Ave have accessible units?
No, 2658 Deming Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2658 Deming Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2658 Deming Ave has units with dishwashers.

