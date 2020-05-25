2658 Deming Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Fabulous 3 bedroom, 1 bath duplex rental in desirable South Clintonville/Olde North neighborhood. Recently professionally cleaned wall to wall carpeting throughout, central air, newer energy-efficient furnace with programmable thermostat, along with ceiling fans, and a large whole house fan. Updated double pane windows throughout. Closets in all three bright and freshly painted bedrooms for extra storage space. Kitchen comes with a dishwasher, refrigerator, and gas stove. Professionally waterproofed basement with sump pump offers tons of storage space/extra living area, built-in shelving, and W/D included. Shared fenced in backyard, privacy fence on one side, and a designated off street parking spot in the rear. Walking distance to the beautiful Glen Echo Ravine and great establishments in Clintonville, Olde North, and SoHud like The Crest, Studio 35, Rambling House, Olde North Arcade, and more. Quick access to 71 and just minutes away from Downtown, Short North, and Campus.

