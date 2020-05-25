All apartments in Columbus
Last updated August 16 2019 at 10:52 PM

2645 Diane Place

2645 Diane Place · No Longer Available
Location

2645 Diane Place, Columbus, OH 43207
Marion Franklin

Amenities

Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Four bedroom, two bath home centrally located to shopping, schools, and entertainment. Hurry, this home won't last long! Dark wood floors, stainless steel appliances, and ample counter space will make you fall in love with cooking in your kitchen. There is plenty of natural light throughout, plus extra storage and closets, four bedrooms, livings rooms perfect for entertaining, two FULL baths, and a fully fenced back yard to top it all off.

Don't miss out on this wonderful home! For more information, contact us at either 614-907-4805 EXT 3 or rentcolumbus@con-rex.com Unfortunately, this home is not qualified for Section 8. Pets welcome! We have no breed or size restrictions, but request there are no more than three animals to a home. Pet deposit is $250, maximum of $450 for three. Monthly fee of $25, maximum of $45 for three. On or before move-in, tenants must provide current veterinary records showing the breed(s), age, weight, license number and rabies shot date. Application cost $45
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2645 Diane Place have any available units?
2645 Diane Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 2645 Diane Place have?
Some of 2645 Diane Place's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2645 Diane Place currently offering any rent specials?
2645 Diane Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2645 Diane Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 2645 Diane Place is pet friendly.
Does 2645 Diane Place offer parking?
No, 2645 Diane Place does not offer parking.
Does 2645 Diane Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2645 Diane Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2645 Diane Place have a pool?
No, 2645 Diane Place does not have a pool.
Does 2645 Diane Place have accessible units?
No, 2645 Diane Place does not have accessible units.
Does 2645 Diane Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 2645 Diane Place does not have units with dishwashers.
