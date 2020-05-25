2645 Diane Place

Amenities

Four bedroom, two bath home centrally located to shopping, schools, and entertainment. Hurry, this home won't last long! Dark wood floors, stainless steel appliances, and ample counter space will make you fall in love with cooking in your kitchen. There is plenty of natural light throughout, plus extra storage and closets, four bedrooms, livings rooms perfect for entertaining, two FULL baths, and a fully fenced back yard to top it all off.



Don't miss out on this wonderful home! For more information, contact us at either 614-907-4805 EXT 3 or rentcolumbus@con-rex.com Unfortunately, this home is not qualified for Section 8. Pets welcome! We have no breed or size restrictions, but request there are no more than three animals to a home. Pet deposit is $250, maximum of $450 for three. Monthly fee of $25, maximum of $45 for three. On or before move-in, tenants must provide current veterinary records showing the breed(s), age, weight, license number and rabies shot date. Application cost $45

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.