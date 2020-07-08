All apartments in Columbus
2623 Glenmawr Ave.

2623 Glenmawr Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2623 Glenmawr Avenue, Columbus, OH 43202
Glen Echo

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
furnished
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
3 bedroom townhouse (with 2 king beds, 2 full beds & a queen sleeper sofa) in quaint, quiet, historic neighborhood. Newly updated, tastefully decorated & fully furnished house.

Available for corporate meetings/stays, travel nurses and as a short/long term furnished rental.

Includes smart tvs, digital locks, security system, brand-new stainless steel appliances & front loading washer/dryer. Amenities also include all bedding, linens & blackout curtains in bedrooms.

The well-equipped kitchen provides dishes, glassware, bakeware, cooking utensils, a crockpot, toaster, a Keurig coffee maker, filtered water, a microwave & dishwasher too.

Conveniently located close to the Ohio State University, Downtown Columbus, the Columbus Convention Center, the Riverfront, the Short North, the Arena District, Mapfre Stadium, as well as ALL major hospitals & highways!!

Note: There at two equally nice, side by side townhouses in this Duplex...so we can accommodate larger groups if both units are rented. Security deposit will be based on length of stay.

Please call/text Bunny with serious inquires or questions.

Thanks for your interest,
Bunny

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2623 Glenmawr Ave. have any available units?
2623 Glenmawr Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 2623 Glenmawr Ave. have?
Some of 2623 Glenmawr Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2623 Glenmawr Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
2623 Glenmawr Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2623 Glenmawr Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 2623 Glenmawr Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 2623 Glenmawr Ave. offer parking?
No, 2623 Glenmawr Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 2623 Glenmawr Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2623 Glenmawr Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2623 Glenmawr Ave. have a pool?
No, 2623 Glenmawr Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 2623 Glenmawr Ave. have accessible units?
No, 2623 Glenmawr Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 2623 Glenmawr Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2623 Glenmawr Ave. has units with dishwashers.

