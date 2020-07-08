2623 Glenmawr Ave.

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel microwave furnished

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

3 bedroom townhouse (with 2 king beds, 2 full beds & a queen sleeper sofa) in quaint, quiet, historic neighborhood. Newly updated, tastefully decorated & fully furnished house.



Available for corporate meetings/stays, travel nurses and as a short/long term furnished rental.



Includes smart tvs, digital locks, security system, brand-new stainless steel appliances & front loading washer/dryer. Amenities also include all bedding, linens & blackout curtains in bedrooms.



The well-equipped kitchen provides dishes, glassware, bakeware, cooking utensils, a crockpot, toaster, a Keurig coffee maker, filtered water, a microwave & dishwasher too.



Conveniently located close to the Ohio State University, Downtown Columbus, the Columbus Convention Center, the Riverfront, the Short North, the Arena District, Mapfre Stadium, as well as ALL major hospitals & highways!!



Note: There at two equally nice, side by side townhouses in this Duplex...so we can accommodate larger groups if both units are rented. Security deposit will be based on length of stay.



Please call/text Bunny with serious inquires or questions.



Thanks for your interest,

Bunny