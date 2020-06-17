2568 Tealwater Trail Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

This is a rare find! Over 1600 square feet of space including 3 large bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, a loft, a HUGE second floor laundry space, gigantic master sweet with big walk-in closet, fenced-in back yard and a 2-car garage. All of this for less than $1500/month!



Sorry, no Section 8 vouchers. Pets are negotiable.



Neighborhood has an HOA. Bylaws available for review by applicant.



Tenants pay for electric, water & gas. Deposit is same as one month's rent. Renter's insurance required. All possible tenants at least 18 years old will submit a $40 application before move-in. From this application, we will review:

1) Prior evictions (no evictions in last 3 years)

2) Criminal history

3) Credit history

4) Total household income (should be at least $4275/month)

Property offered by Solutions for Real Estate.