2568 Tealwater Trail Drive

Amenities
This is a rare find! Over 1600 square feet of space including 3 large bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, a loft, a HUGE second floor laundry space, gigantic master sweet with big walk-in closet, fenced-in back yard and a 2-car garage. All of this for less than $1500/month!
Sorry, no Section 8 vouchers. Pets are negotiable.
Neighborhood has an HOA. Bylaws available for review by applicant.
Tenants pay for electric, water & gas. Deposit is same as one month's rent. Renter's insurance required. All possible tenants at least 18 years old will submit a $40 application before move-in. From this application, we will review:
1) Prior evictions (no evictions in last 3 years)
2) Criminal history
3) Credit history
4) Total household income (should be at least $4275/month)
Property offered by Solutions for Real Estate.