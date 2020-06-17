All apartments in Columbus
2568 Tealwater Trail Drive
Last updated March 8 2020 at 6:26 AM

2568 Tealwater Trail Drive

2568 Tealwater Trail Dr · No Longer Available
Location

2568 Tealwater Trail Dr, Columbus, OH 43207
Southeast Columbus

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This is a rare find! Over 1600 square feet of space including 3 large bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, a loft, a HUGE second floor laundry space, gigantic master sweet with big walk-in closet, fenced-in back yard and a 2-car garage. All of this for less than $1500/month!

Sorry, no Section 8 vouchers. Pets are negotiable.

Neighborhood has an HOA. Bylaws available for review by applicant.

Tenants pay for electric, water & gas. Deposit is same as one month's rent. Renter's insurance required. All possible tenants at least 18 years old will submit a $40 application before move-in. From this application, we will review:
1) Prior evictions (no evictions in last 3 years)
2) Criminal history
3) Credit history
4) Total household income (should be at least $4275/month)
Property offered by Solutions for Real Estate.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

