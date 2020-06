Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Welcome to this 3 bedroom, 1 bath home! Freshly painted in neutral colors. Full basement as well as detached 2 car garage.



1 year lease minimum. $895/month. $895 deposit. $40 application fee per adult. $100 holding fee due at application.



This is not a Section 8 Home.



Columbus Schools



Pics do not show updated paint job, coming soon!

