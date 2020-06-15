All apartments in Columbus
2540 Neil Ave

2540 Neil Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2540 Neil Avenue, Columbus, OH 43202
Old North Columbus

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
Virtual Tour: Please copy and paste link in web browser

https://vimeo.com/404656934?utm_source=email&utm_medium=vimeo-cliptranscode-201504&utm_campaign=29220

ABOUT
Welcome to Old North Columbus, just North of Ohio State University. This is where many restaurants, shops, bars, and entertainment destinations are located. Convenient location for COTA transportation. Allowing quick, easy access to campus, downtown, and many other parts of the city. You will be very content with this two-bedroom apartment with basement.
2 bedroom, 1 bath, 980 SqFt.

FEATURES
- Tub/Shower
- Washer/ Dryer hook-ups

LIVING SPACE
-Hardwood Flooring

KITCHEN
- Range
- Refrigerator

PET POLICY
- Small Pets

Section 8
- No

RENT
$999/month

If this ad is on any other website other than www.S4RE.com, the data provided may be incorrect so contact agent for verification

PLEASE READ THE AD CAREFULLY AND COMPLETELY. IF YOU ARE INTERESTED AND QUALIFIED, BASED ON THE RENTAL GUIDELINES, PLEASE REACH OUT FOR A SHOWING OR YOU MAY APPLY ONLINE AT WWW.S4RE.COM

RENTAL GUIDELINES
Applicants must consent to rental history, credit and criminal background check. EACH resident 18 or over must complete a rental application. $40.00 application fee per adult.

No Evictions in the last 3 years.

Minimum Net Monthly Household Income needs to be 3 times the monthly rent: ($999 X 3= $2997 monthly income). Tenant pays all utilities and must obtain renter's insurance with minimum personal liability coverage of
$300,000.00. Must add Solutions for Real Estate to the policy.

Tenant is responsible for verifying school district.
If owner approves pets there is an additional $25.00 per month per pet fee and a $300.00 non-refundable pet fee.

IF YOU WISH TO PUT IN AN APPLICATION, PLEASE HAVE THE FOLLOWING WITH YOU FOR THE SHOWING

Two forms of identification
Social security number
Last three addresses and landlord information
Two personal references
Employer information
Proof of financial ability to pay rent/ such as pay stubs,W2's, bank statements

Offered by SOLUTIONS FOR REAL ESTATE

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2540 Neil Ave have any available units?
2540 Neil Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 2540 Neil Ave have?
Some of 2540 Neil Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2540 Neil Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2540 Neil Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2540 Neil Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2540 Neil Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2540 Neil Ave offer parking?
No, 2540 Neil Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2540 Neil Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2540 Neil Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2540 Neil Ave have a pool?
No, 2540 Neil Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2540 Neil Ave have accessible units?
No, 2540 Neil Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2540 Neil Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2540 Neil Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
