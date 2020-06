2498 N 4th St

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed media room pet friendly

Available 08/01/19 BEAUTIFUL 4 BEDROOMS HOUSE FOR RENT NEAR OSU! - Property Id: 59267



SERIOUS INQUIRIES ONLY! LOOKING FOR TENANTS WHO COULD TAKE CARE OF THIS BEAUTIFUL HOME!!

-WATER, SEWER, TRASH & LAWN CARE ARE INCLUDED WITH RENT! TENANT PAYS ONLY GAS/ELEC -NEWLY RENOVATED HOME -LOTS OF AMENTITIES CLOSE BY: GROCERIES, SHOPPING, LAUNDRY, MOVIE THEATRES. RESTAURANTS, CAFES & PUBS -NEW HARDWOOD FLOORING THROUGHOUT -NEW LG WASHER & DRYER -ALL DIGITAL LOCKS DOORS -LARGE UPDATED KITCHEN WITH ALL STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES AND WALK-IN CLOSET -QUIET NEIGHBORHOOD, MIX OF GRADUATE STUDENTS AND OWNER-OCCUPANTS -CATS OK, SUBJECT TO REVIEW AND ADDITIONAL DEPOSIT/PER RENT -BACK CARPORT THAT FITS UP TO 4 CARS OR MORE -LARGE & QUIET BACKYARD -LARGE FRONT PORCH WITH SWING -LARGE DINING ROOM NEXT TO KITCHEN -AN ENJOYABLE SUNROOM -FIREPLACE -SECURITY DEPOSIT (REDUCED) $1,500 -FAMILY OWNED, WE FOCUS ON SAFETY/SECURITY AND QUIET ENJOYMENT

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/59267

