247 South Roys Avenue
Last updated February 4 2020 at 3:10 AM

247 South Roys Avenue

Location

247 Roys Avenue, Columbus, OH 43204
Westgate

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
garage
3 bedroom in the historic Westgate. Original hardwood floors throughout the home. The kitchen has new white cabinets, ceramic tile back splash, quartz counter tops, stainless steel appliances, farmhouse sink, and vinyl floors. Living room has a beautiful gas fireplace. Upstairs features 3 bedrooms, and a full bath. Bathroom has new tub, ceramic tiled walls and floors. Large basement, fenced in yard, 1 car garage, and 2 additional parking spots out back.

All Adult applicants (18 years or older) must complete a rental application to schedule a showing. After showing, income verification and credit/background check/criminal/rental history screening must be passed ($25.00 ea. applicant). Restrictions: This rental is not available for tenants with an eviction, Section 8 Vouchers, or felonies against people or property. Pets considered upon review and additional fees.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 247 South Roys Avenue have any available units?
247 South Roys Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 247 South Roys Avenue have?
Some of 247 South Roys Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 247 South Roys Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
247 South Roys Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 247 South Roys Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 247 South Roys Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 247 South Roys Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 247 South Roys Avenue offers parking.
Does 247 South Roys Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 247 South Roys Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 247 South Roys Avenue have a pool?
No, 247 South Roys Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 247 South Roys Avenue have accessible units?
No, 247 South Roys Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 247 South Roys Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 247 South Roys Avenue has units with dishwashers.

