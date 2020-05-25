247 South Roys Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 on-site laundry parking garage

3 bedroom in the historic Westgate. Original hardwood floors throughout the home. The kitchen has new white cabinets, ceramic tile back splash, quartz counter tops, stainless steel appliances, farmhouse sink, and vinyl floors. Living room has a beautiful gas fireplace. Upstairs features 3 bedrooms, and a full bath. Bathroom has new tub, ceramic tiled walls and floors. Large basement, fenced in yard, 1 car garage, and 2 additional parking spots out back.



