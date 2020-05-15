All apartments in Columbus
247 Columbian Avenue
247 Columbian Avenue

247 Columbian Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

247 Columbian Avenue, Columbus, OH 43223
Central Hilltop

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home is a perfect example of a beautiful Hilltop home. Great built in cabinets in the living room, nice hardwood floors upstairs, and unpainted wood trim in most rooms. This home opens to the living room, dining room, and kitchen. There is a basement where the washer dryer hookups are. Upstairs there are three bedrooms and the bathroom.

*pictures do not show the completed kitchen floor, final touch up paint needed, and general cleaning.

**pardon the dust as we finish repairs.

***a stove will need to be provided by the tenant.

To schedule a viewing and pre-qualify for this property, please go to: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/wwwrentingohiocom

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 247 Columbian Avenue have any available units?
247 Columbian Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 247 Columbian Avenue have?
Some of 247 Columbian Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 247 Columbian Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
247 Columbian Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 247 Columbian Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 247 Columbian Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 247 Columbian Avenue offer parking?
No, 247 Columbian Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 247 Columbian Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 247 Columbian Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 247 Columbian Avenue have a pool?
No, 247 Columbian Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 247 Columbian Avenue have accessible units?
No, 247 Columbian Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 247 Columbian Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 247 Columbian Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

