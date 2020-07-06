All apartments in Columbus
245 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd

245 Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

245 Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard, Columbus, OH 43203
King-Lincoln Bronzeville

Amenities

w/d hookup
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
Centrally located in the heart of Columbus. This 3 bedroom home has 1.5 bahts, a partially finished attic and is in the prime location of the King Lincoln District. Close to Columbus State University, downtown and much more. Enjoy free live jazz in the summer months and much more of the arts in this home. Residents pay Electric/Gas/Water. Sorry, home does not accept section 8. Also, no central air. If that is a must have, rent may be negotiable. Call today as this home will not last long.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 245 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd have any available units?
245 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 245 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
245 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 245 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 245 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 245 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd offer parking?
No, 245 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 245 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 245 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 245 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd have a pool?
No, 245 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 245 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd have accessible units?
No, 245 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 245 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 245 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 245 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 245 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.

