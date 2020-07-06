245 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd

Amenities

w/d hookup

Unit Amenities w/d hookup Property Amenities accepts section 8

Centrally located in the heart of Columbus. This 3 bedroom home has 1.5 bahts, a partially finished attic and is in the prime location of the King Lincoln District. Close to Columbus State University, downtown and much more. Enjoy free live jazz in the summer months and much more of the arts in this home. Residents pay Electric/Gas/Water. Sorry, home does not accept section 8. Also, no central air. If that is a must have, rent may be negotiable. Call today as this home will not last long.