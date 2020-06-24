Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 244 Crestview Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
244 Crestview Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 6:14 AM
1 of 19
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
244 Crestview Road
244 Crestview Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
244 Crestview Road, Columbus, OH 43202
Amenities
hardwood floors
parking
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Duplex home in Clintonville for lease. All hardwood floor entire home. Great size living and dinning room. Unfinished basement. Street parking.Duplex is 1,232 sqft not the 2464.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Street.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 244 Crestview Road have any available units?
244 Crestview Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Columbus, OH
.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Columbus Rent Report
.
What amenities does 244 Crestview Road have?
Some of 244 Crestview Road's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 244 Crestview Road currently offering any rent specials?
244 Crestview Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 244 Crestview Road pet-friendly?
No, 244 Crestview Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Columbus
.
Does 244 Crestview Road offer parking?
Yes, 244 Crestview Road offers parking.
Does 244 Crestview Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 244 Crestview Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 244 Crestview Road have a pool?
No, 244 Crestview Road does not have a pool.
Does 244 Crestview Road have accessible units?
No, 244 Crestview Road does not have accessible units.
Does 244 Crestview Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 244 Crestview Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Bradford At Easton
4150 Silver Springs Ln
Columbus, OH 43230
223 E Town Street
223 E Town St
Columbus, OH 43215
The Pointe at Polaris
8900 Lyra Dr
Columbus, OH 43240
The View at Polaris
601 Flarestar Ave
Columbus, OH 43240
Harvard Square Apartments
4438 Mobile Dr
Columbus, OH 43220
Worthington Commons
1541 Barnes Drive East
Columbus, OH 43229
The Hub Short North
20 E Hubbard Ave
Columbus, OH 43215
Saw Mill Village Apartments
6900 Sawmill Village Dr
Columbus, OH 43235
Similar Pages
Columbus 1 Bedrooms
Columbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with Parking
Columbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Westerville, OH
Dublin, OH
Hilliard, OH
Gahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OH
Newark, OH
Springfield, OH
Grove City, OH
Delaware, OH
Marysville, OH
Pickerington, OH
Mansfield, OH
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Columbus
Tuttle West
Northern Woods
Independence Village
East Broad
Little Turtle
Riverside
Northgate
Apartments Near Colleges
Columbus College of Art and Design
Franklin University
Ohio Dominican University
Ohio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing