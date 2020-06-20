All apartments in Columbus
2437 Adams Ave
2437 Adams Ave

2437 Adams Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2437 Adams Avenue, Columbus, OH 43202
Old North Columbus

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
This is a modern and newly renovated town home near The Ohio State University Campus. Tenants will pay all utilities including a $25 a month per tenant water fee. The space does come with parking in the back as well as free street parking out front.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2437 Adams Ave have any available units?
2437 Adams Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 2437 Adams Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2437 Adams Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2437 Adams Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2437 Adams Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 2437 Adams Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2437 Adams Ave does offer parking.
Does 2437 Adams Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2437 Adams Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2437 Adams Ave have a pool?
No, 2437 Adams Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2437 Adams Ave have accessible units?
No, 2437 Adams Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2437 Adams Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2437 Adams Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2437 Adams Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 2437 Adams Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
