2437 Adams Avenue, Columbus, OH 43202 Old North Columbus
Amenities
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
This is a modern and newly renovated town home near The Ohio State University Campus. Tenants will pay all utilities including a $25 a month per tenant water fee. The space does come with parking in the back as well as free street parking out front.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2437 Adams Ave have any available units?
2437 Adams Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 2437 Adams Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2437 Adams Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.