2385 Village at Bexley Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony garage ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking garage

Fantastic Almost 2000 Sq Ft Condo Home in Gated Berwick Community - Beautiful Condo with 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bathrooms, Living Room, Kitchen, Dining Room with Vaulted Ceilings, Office or Den, 1st Floor Owner Suite, 1st Floor Laundry, Large Loft Area, Ceiling Fans and Closet Organizers, Gas Log Fireplace, Patio, Attached 2.5 Car Garage with Storage System, Gated Community in Berwick, just Minutes from Downtown and the Airport.



No Pets or Section 8



See hardwickrentals.com for more information and application.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5105383)