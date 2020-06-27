All apartments in Columbus
Last updated October 8 2019 at 9:45 AM

2385 Village at Bexley Drive

2385 Village at Bexley Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2385 Village at Bexley Drive, Columbus, OH 43209
Berwick

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Fantastic Almost 2000 Sq Ft Condo Home in Gated Berwick Community - Beautiful Condo with 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bathrooms, Living Room, Kitchen, Dining Room with Vaulted Ceilings, Office or Den, 1st Floor Owner Suite, 1st Floor Laundry, Large Loft Area, Ceiling Fans and Closet Organizers, Gas Log Fireplace, Patio, Attached 2.5 Car Garage with Storage System, Gated Community in Berwick, just Minutes from Downtown and the Airport.

No Pets or Section 8

See hardwickrentals.com for more information and application.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5105383)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2385 Village at Bexley Drive have any available units?
2385 Village at Bexley Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 2385 Village at Bexley Drive have?
Some of 2385 Village at Bexley Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2385 Village at Bexley Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2385 Village at Bexley Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2385 Village at Bexley Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2385 Village at Bexley Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 2385 Village at Bexley Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2385 Village at Bexley Drive offers parking.
Does 2385 Village at Bexley Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2385 Village at Bexley Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2385 Village at Bexley Drive have a pool?
No, 2385 Village at Bexley Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2385 Village at Bexley Drive have accessible units?
No, 2385 Village at Bexley Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2385 Village at Bexley Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2385 Village at Bexley Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
