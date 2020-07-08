Amenities
2334 Indianola Ave Available 08/01/20 Great House Near Northeast OSU Campus! - Beautiful 4BR+ house, located just north of Ohio State University. Immense character and charm, this house is ideal for a group of students looking to live in a convenient campus area location. The house has spacious living and dining areas with a full basement. The 2nd floor bedrooms are giant with a private suite in the attic. The backyard is perfect for tailgates and various gatherings. With a washer and dryer and off-street parking available, come check it out so you don't miss out on a stellar housing opportunity!
(RLNE1857224)