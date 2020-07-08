All apartments in Columbus
Last updated October 17 2019 at 2:10 PM

2334 Indianola

2334 Indianola Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2334 Indianola Avenue, Columbus, OH 43202
Old North Columbus

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2334 Indianola Ave Available 08/01/20 Great House Near Northeast OSU Campus! - Beautiful 4BR+ house, located just north of Ohio State University. Immense character and charm, this house is ideal for a group of students looking to live in a convenient campus area location. The house has spacious living and dining areas with a full basement. The 2nd floor bedrooms are giant with a private suite in the attic. The backyard is perfect for tailgates and various gatherings. With a washer and dryer and off-street parking available, come check it out so you don't miss out on a stellar housing opportunity!

(RLNE1857224)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2334 Indianola have any available units?
2334 Indianola doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 2334 Indianola have?
Some of 2334 Indianola's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2334 Indianola currently offering any rent specials?
2334 Indianola is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2334 Indianola pet-friendly?
Yes, 2334 Indianola is pet friendly.
Does 2334 Indianola offer parking?
Yes, 2334 Indianola offers parking.
Does 2334 Indianola have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2334 Indianola offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2334 Indianola have a pool?
No, 2334 Indianola does not have a pool.
Does 2334 Indianola have accessible units?
No, 2334 Indianola does not have accessible units.
Does 2334 Indianola have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2334 Indianola has units with dishwashers.

