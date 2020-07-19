2321 Worthingwoods Boulevard

Amenities

Sign a lease by Monday, March 11th and receive 30 days rent free!



This beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom house, located in the Summit View Woods neighborhood, feeds into the Worthington School District.



This house features a traditional floor plan. The combination living room, dining room has a vaulted ceiling. The eat-in kitchen has good cabinet space.



The four bedrooms are each a good size. The master bedroom has a private bathroom and a walk in closet, while the other three bedrooms are serviced by a full bathroom in the upstairs hallway.



The unfinished basement is great for additional storage. The attached two car garage offers easy access to vehicles and additional room for storage.



The back yard has a patio, great for enjoying a nice day outside.



