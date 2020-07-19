All apartments in Columbus
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2321 Worthingwoods Boulevard

2321 Worthingwoods Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

2321 Worthingwoods Boulevard, Columbus, OH 43065
Summit View Woods

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
extra storage
Sign a lease by Monday, March 11th and receive 30 days rent free!

This beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom house, located in the Summit View Woods neighborhood, feeds into the Worthington School District.

This house features a traditional floor plan. The combination living room, dining room has a vaulted ceiling. The eat-in kitchen has good cabinet space.

The four bedrooms are each a good size. The master bedroom has a private bathroom and a walk in closet, while the other three bedrooms are serviced by a full bathroom in the upstairs hallway.

The unfinished basement is great for additional storage. The attached two car garage offers easy access to vehicles and additional room for storage.

The back yard has a patio, great for enjoying a nice day outside.

Do not miss your chance to rent this house!

Please reply to this listing by email to request an application, to schedule a showing, or to inquire for more information!

Thank you!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2321 Worthingwoods Boulevard have any available units?
2321 Worthingwoods Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 2321 Worthingwoods Boulevard have?
Some of 2321 Worthingwoods Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2321 Worthingwoods Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
2321 Worthingwoods Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2321 Worthingwoods Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 2321 Worthingwoods Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 2321 Worthingwoods Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 2321 Worthingwoods Boulevard offers parking.
Does 2321 Worthingwoods Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2321 Worthingwoods Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2321 Worthingwoods Boulevard have a pool?
No, 2321 Worthingwoods Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 2321 Worthingwoods Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 2321 Worthingwoods Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 2321 Worthingwoods Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 2321 Worthingwoods Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
