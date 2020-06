231 E Lincoln Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace furnished garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

Timeless Clintonville Allure! This tres cute two bedroom has a bewitching & inviting exterior. Enter to find just-refinished, original wood flooring through out and fresh paint! Wonderful working fireplace in Living room. Dining room exits to wooden deck perfect for entertaining in the exquisite backyard oasis! Fenced in and gated, complete with one car garage.



FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE KINDLY CONTACT ME DIRECT VIA EMAIL ON: (gliving517@gmail.com)

(RLNE4977051)