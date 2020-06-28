All apartments in Columbus
2278 McGuffey Road
Last updated August 18 2019 at 6:47 PM

2278 McGuffey Road

2278 Mcguffey Road · No Longer Available
Location

2278 Mcguffey Road, Columbus, OH 43211
South Linden

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
4 bedroom, 1 bathroom HOUSE

Single story house, all new flooring, fenced yard, two-car garage, washer and dryer hookups, off and on street parking.

WALKING DISTANCE to bus stops, convenience stores, schools, & parks!

Exceptional property management team - we work to resolve your problems fast!

Columbus City Schools

LEASE TERMS
1 year lease.
Occupant(s) responsible for gas, electric & water.

READY in August!!!
-Not ready to move yet? Put down the deposit and we can hold the property for a month.

REQUIREMENTS:
-Must have prior rental history
-No eviction filings in the past 3 years
-No violent criminal record
-Minimum of $2,500 net monthly household income

Not sure if you qualify? Give us a call; we'd be happy to answer any questions for you.

APPLICATION
-Applications typically take 24-48 hours to process
-$20 application fee per adult

TO GET STARTED, call or text our property manager at (614) 332-4968. We can answer any questions and set up a time for you to view the property.

Visit our website to fill out an application www.AndersonHomes.ManageBuilding.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

