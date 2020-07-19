All apartments in Columbus
Last updated March 26 2019 at 4:02 PM

2268 Worthingwoods Boulevard

2268 Worthingwoods Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

2268 Worthingwoods Boulevard, Columbus, OH 43065
Summit View Woods

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
extra storage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
extra storage
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Sign a lease by Monday, March 25th and receive 30 days rent free!

This charming 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home feeds into the Worthington School District.

Conveniently located near shopping, entertainment and travel; this home makes getting around easy.

This home features a traditional layout. There is a good sized living room, in the front of the house, that connects to the dining room. The kitchen features an open floor plan with the family room, plenty of cabinet space, and plenty of counter space!
The master bedroom has a private bathroom. All three bedrooms have ceiling fans.
The partially finished basement offers great space for indoor recreation, and the unfinished side offers great room for storage. The two car garage offers easy access to vehicles and/or additional storage space.
The large back patio is ideal for enjoying a nice day outside or for hosting friends/family!

Pet friendly with landlord approval and a one time pet fee.

Don't miss out on seeing this lovely house!

Reply to this listing to schedule a showing and to request an application.

Tenant pays all utilities and trash. Tenant responsible for landscaping and maintenance.

Thank you!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2268 Worthingwoods Boulevard have any available units?
2268 Worthingwoods Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 2268 Worthingwoods Boulevard have?
Some of 2268 Worthingwoods Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2268 Worthingwoods Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
2268 Worthingwoods Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2268 Worthingwoods Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 2268 Worthingwoods Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 2268 Worthingwoods Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 2268 Worthingwoods Boulevard offers parking.
Does 2268 Worthingwoods Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2268 Worthingwoods Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2268 Worthingwoods Boulevard have a pool?
No, 2268 Worthingwoods Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 2268 Worthingwoods Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 2268 Worthingwoods Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 2268 Worthingwoods Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 2268 Worthingwoods Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
