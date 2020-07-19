2268 Worthingwoods Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan extra storage patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Sign a lease by Monday, March 25th and receive 30 days rent free!



This charming 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home feeds into the Worthington School District.



Conveniently located near shopping, entertainment and travel; this home makes getting around easy.



This home features a traditional layout. There is a good sized living room, in the front of the house, that connects to the dining room. The kitchen features an open floor plan with the family room, plenty of cabinet space, and plenty of counter space!

The master bedroom has a private bathroom. All three bedrooms have ceiling fans.

The partially finished basement offers great space for indoor recreation, and the unfinished side offers great room for storage. The two car garage offers easy access to vehicles and/or additional storage space.

The large back patio is ideal for enjoying a nice day outside or for hosting friends/family!



Pet friendly with landlord approval and a one time pet fee.



Don't miss out on seeing this lovely house!



Reply to this listing to schedule a showing and to request an application.



Tenant pays all utilities and trash. Tenant responsible for landscaping and maintenance.



Thank you!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.