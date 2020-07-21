All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 2253 Gerbert Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
2253 Gerbert Road
Last updated September 16 2019 at 4:16 AM

2253 Gerbert Road

2253 Gerbert Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2253 Gerbert Road, Columbus, OH 43211
South Linden

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
PLEASE READ THE AD CAREFULLY AND COMPLETELY. IF YOU ARE INTERESTED AND QUALIFIED, BASED ON THE RENTAL GUIDELINES, PLEASE REACH OUT FOR A SHOWING OR YOU MAY APPLY ONLINE AT WWW.S4RE.COM

2 BEDROOM, 1 BATHROOM SINGLE FAMILY - WELCOME TO YOUR NEW HOME. HARDWOOD FLOORS, NEW CARPET, FRESH PAINT. CLEAN/DRY UNFINISHED BASEMENT. FENCED IN BACKYARD. YOU WILL FIND THIS A GREAT PLACE TO CALL HOME FOR YOU AND YOUR FAMILY. CONTACT US TODAY FOR YOUR PERSONAL TOUR.

FEATURES
- Washer/Dryer hookup
- Tub/Shower

LIVING SPACE
- Hardwood Floors
-New Carpet

KITCHEN
- Range
- Refrigerator

PET POLICY
No Pets

RENT
$800/month

RENTAL GUIDELINES
Applicants must consent to rental history, credit and criminal background check.
EACH resident 18 or over must complete a rental application.
$40.00 application fee per adult.

NO prior evictions!
No Section 8

Minimum Net Monthly Household Income needs to be 3 times the monthly rent: ($800 X 3= $2400 monthly income).
Tenant pays all utilities and must obtain renter's insurance with minimum personal liability coverage of
$300,000.00. Must add Solutions for Real Estate to the policy.

Tenant is responsible for verifying school district.
If owner approves pets there is an additional $25.00 per month per pet fee and a $300.00 non-refundable pet fee.

IF YOU WISH TO PUT IN AN APPLICATION, PLEASE HAVE THE FOLLOWING WITH YOU FOR THE SHOWING

Two forms of identification
Social security number
Last three addresses and landlord information
Two personal references
Employer information
Proof of financial ability to pay rent/ such as paystubs,W2's, bank statements

Offered by SOLUTIONS FOR REAL ESTATE

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2253 Gerbert Road have any available units?
2253 Gerbert Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 2253 Gerbert Road have?
Some of 2253 Gerbert Road's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2253 Gerbert Road currently offering any rent specials?
2253 Gerbert Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2253 Gerbert Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 2253 Gerbert Road is pet friendly.
Does 2253 Gerbert Road offer parking?
No, 2253 Gerbert Road does not offer parking.
Does 2253 Gerbert Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2253 Gerbert Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2253 Gerbert Road have a pool?
No, 2253 Gerbert Road does not have a pool.
Does 2253 Gerbert Road have accessible units?
No, 2253 Gerbert Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2253 Gerbert Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2253 Gerbert Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

600 Goodale
600 West Goodale Street
Columbus, OH 43215
Franklin Manor Apartments
1475 Stimmel Rd
Columbus, OH 43223
Fox & Hounds
1075 Weybridge Road
Columbus, OH 43220
Xander on State
265 E State St
Columbus, OH 43215
Trotters Park
720 Michigan Ave
Columbus, OH 43215
Clintonville Commons
4030 N High St
Columbus, OH 43214
303
303 South Front Street
Columbus, OH 43215
Sky View Townhomes
1755 S 20th St
Columbus, OH 43207

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 Bedroom ApartmentsColumbus 2 Bedroom Apartments
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Apartments
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestIndependence Village
Little TurtleEast BroadRiverside
Forest Park EastDexter Falls

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing