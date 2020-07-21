2253 Gerbert Road

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors pet friendly carpet range refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

PLEASE READ THE AD CAREFULLY AND COMPLETELY. IF YOU ARE INTERESTED AND QUALIFIED, BASED ON THE RENTAL GUIDELINES, PLEASE REACH OUT FOR A SHOWING OR YOU MAY APPLY ONLINE AT WWW.S4RE.COM



2 BEDROOM, 1 BATHROOM SINGLE FAMILY - WELCOME TO YOUR NEW HOME. HARDWOOD FLOORS, NEW CARPET, FRESH PAINT. CLEAN/DRY UNFINISHED BASEMENT. FENCED IN BACKYARD. YOU WILL FIND THIS A GREAT PLACE TO CALL HOME FOR YOU AND YOUR FAMILY. CONTACT US TODAY FOR YOUR PERSONAL TOUR.



FEATURES

- Washer/Dryer hookup

- Tub/Shower



LIVING SPACE

- Hardwood Floors

-New Carpet



KITCHEN

- Range

- Refrigerator



PET POLICY

No Pets



RENT

$800/month



RENTAL GUIDELINES

Applicants must consent to rental history, credit and criminal background check.

EACH resident 18 or over must complete a rental application.

$40.00 application fee per adult.



NO prior evictions!

No Section 8



Minimum Net Monthly Household Income needs to be 3 times the monthly rent: ($800 X 3= $2400 monthly income).

Tenant pays all utilities and must obtain renter's insurance with minimum personal liability coverage of

$300,000.00. Must add Solutions for Real Estate to the policy.



Tenant is responsible for verifying school district.

If owner approves pets there is an additional $25.00 per month per pet fee and a $300.00 non-refundable pet fee.



IF YOU WISH TO PUT IN AN APPLICATION, PLEASE HAVE THE FOLLOWING WITH YOU FOR THE SHOWING



Two forms of identification

Social security number

Last three addresses and landlord information

Two personal references

Employer information

Proof of financial ability to pay rent/ such as paystubs,W2's, bank statements



Offered by SOLUTIONS FOR REAL ESTATE