2253 Gerbert Road

Amenities
PLEASE READ THE AD CAREFULLY AND COMPLETELY. IF YOU ARE INTERESTED AND QUALIFIED, BASED ON THE RENTAL GUIDELINES, PLEASE REACH OUT FOR A SHOWING OR YOU MAY APPLY ONLINE AT WWW.S4RE.COM
2 BEDROOM, 1 BATHROOM SINGLE FAMILY - WELCOME TO YOUR NEW HOME. HARDWOOD FLOORS, NEW CARPET, FRESH PAINT. CLEAN/DRY UNFINISHED BASEMENT. FENCED IN BACKYARD. YOU WILL FIND THIS A GREAT PLACE TO CALL HOME FOR YOU AND YOUR FAMILY. CONTACT US TODAY FOR YOUR PERSONAL TOUR.
FEATURES
- Washer/Dryer hookup
- Tub/Shower
LIVING SPACE
- Hardwood Floors
-New Carpet
KITCHEN
- Range
- Refrigerator
PET POLICY
No Pets
RENT
$800/month
RENTAL GUIDELINES
Applicants must consent to rental history, credit and criminal background check.
EACH resident 18 or over must complete a rental application.
$40.00 application fee per adult.
NO prior evictions!
No Section 8
Minimum Net Monthly Household Income needs to be 3 times the monthly rent: ($800 X 3= $2400 monthly income).
Tenant pays all utilities and must obtain renter's insurance with minimum personal liability coverage of
$300,000.00. Must add Solutions for Real Estate to the policy.
Tenant is responsible for verifying school district.
If owner approves pets there is an additional $25.00 per month per pet fee and a $300.00 non-refundable pet fee.
IF YOU WISH TO PUT IN AN APPLICATION, PLEASE HAVE THE FOLLOWING WITH YOU FOR THE SHOWING
Two forms of identification
Social security number
Last three addresses and landlord information
Two personal references
Employer information
Proof of financial ability to pay rent/ such as paystubs,W2's, bank statements
Offered by SOLUTIONS FOR REAL ESTATE