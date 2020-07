Amenities

granite counters pet friendly recently renovated walk in closets range oven

Unit Amenities granite counters oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly

Everything on one level in this 3 bedroom, 2 bath home. Updated kitchen has granite counters, a five burner stove and French Door Fridge. Fresh paint throughout. Nice open floor plan with a huge great room and large eat in kitchen. The master suite has a private bath and walk in closet. Southwestern City Schools. Fenced back yard. No smoking or pets, please.