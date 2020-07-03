225 South James Road

Amenities

pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Photos Coming Soon!



This 3 Bedroom/ 1.5 bathroom 1364 SF home ready to rent soon. Right when you pull up to the property the home has a lot of curb appeal! There is a huge kitchen connected to the dining room which has a sky light! Connected to that room is the sliding door that leads to the fully fenced in backyard and storage shed. There are two living areas as well! Which is perfect for entertaining. The bathroom upstairs is very spacious as well. There is also a one car attached garage!



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.