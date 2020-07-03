All apartments in Columbus
225 South James Road
Last updated November 16 2019 at 5:02 AM

225 South James Road

225 James Road · No Longer Available
Location

225 James Road, Columbus, OH 43213
Eastmoor

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Photos Coming Soon!

This 3 Bedroom/ 1.5 bathroom 1364 SF home ready to rent soon. Right when you pull up to the property the home has a lot of curb appeal! There is a huge kitchen connected to the dining room which has a sky light! Connected to that room is the sliding door that leads to the fully fenced in backyard and storage shed. There are two living areas as well! Which is perfect for entertaining. The bathroom upstairs is very spacious as well. There is also a one car attached garage!

Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers. Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 225 South James Road have any available units?
225 South James Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 225 South James Road currently offering any rent specials?
225 South James Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 225 South James Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 225 South James Road is pet friendly.
Does 225 South James Road offer parking?
Yes, 225 South James Road offers parking.
Does 225 South James Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 225 South James Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 225 South James Road have a pool?
No, 225 South James Road does not have a pool.
Does 225 South James Road have accessible units?
No, 225 South James Road does not have accessible units.
Does 225 South James Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 225 South James Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 225 South James Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 225 South James Road does not have units with air conditioning.

