Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
2228 Maribeth Place
Last updated March 15 2020 at 9:35 PM

2228 Maribeth Place

2228 Maribeth Place · No Longer Available
Location

2228 Maribeth Place, Columbus, OH 43123

Amenities

Nice Bi level with updates. Upper floor has all oak hardwood floors throughout living room, hall and 3 bedrooms. Master bedroom has a master bath with shower, additional hallway bath has a tub. Kitchen has all appliances, oak cabinets and ceramic floors. Lower level has a large 12x24 family room with laminate flooring, 1/2 bath, laundry room with washer dryer, and walks out to the 2 car garage. Also includes mini blinds, central A/C, and rear deck overlooking the fenced rear yard.. Southwestern schools. Rents for 1325 per month and 1325 deposit due at lease signing for 2 year lease. Good background check and rental history required, no pets, not sec 8 approved. 40 app fee per adult. Tenants pay electric, gas, and water. Tenant income must be 3 times the rent net income. Call or email to set up showings. If you email us from any site, a automated responder with a link to schedule appointments will be returned to you within 5 min. Use that link to schedule times shown available and a confirmation email will be sent to you within 5 min.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2228 Maribeth Place have any available units?
2228 Maribeth Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 2228 Maribeth Place have?
Some of 2228 Maribeth Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2228 Maribeth Place currently offering any rent specials?
2228 Maribeth Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2228 Maribeth Place pet-friendly?
No, 2228 Maribeth Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 2228 Maribeth Place offer parking?
Yes, 2228 Maribeth Place offers parking.
Does 2228 Maribeth Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2228 Maribeth Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2228 Maribeth Place have a pool?
No, 2228 Maribeth Place does not have a pool.
Does 2228 Maribeth Place have accessible units?
No, 2228 Maribeth Place does not have accessible units.
Does 2228 Maribeth Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 2228 Maribeth Place does not have units with dishwashers.
