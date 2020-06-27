2228 Maribeth Place

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Nice Bi level with updates. Upper floor has all oak hardwood floors throughout living room, hall and 3 bedrooms. Master bedroom has a master bath with shower, additional hallway bath has a tub. Kitchen has all appliances, oak cabinets and ceramic floors. Lower level has a large 12x24 family room with laminate flooring, 1/2 bath, laundry room with washer dryer, and walks out to the 2 car garage. Also includes mini blinds, central A/C, and rear deck overlooking the fenced rear yard.. Southwestern schools. Rents for 1325 per month and 1325 deposit due at lease signing for 2 year lease. Good background check and rental history required, no pets, not sec 8 approved. 40 app fee per adult. Tenants pay electric, gas, and water. Tenant income must be 3 times the rent net income. Call or email to set up showings. If you email us from any site, a automated responder with a link to schedule appointments will be returned to you within 5 min. Use that link to schedule times shown available and a confirmation email will be sent to you within 5 min.

Contact us to schedule a showing.