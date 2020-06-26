22 Clark Pl

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

12 year old three story condo in Victorian Village by the Short North gateway. This condo has wood floors newly sanded and sealed on the first floor and just installed upstairs .The walls have been freshly painted and the carpet in the basement bedroom is new. Kitchen has cherry wood cabinets and comes with appliances...dishwasher,oven ,garbage disposal and refrigerator. There is a stacked washer and dryer upstairs.

There are two bathrooms, upstairs has a full bathtub with shower and basement bathroom has walk in shower.Central air was recently replaced .

Condo has a small step up front porch and small back yard.

First, last and key deposit required for move in. Credit check cost for those interested.