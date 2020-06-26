All apartments in Columbus
Last updated June 28 2019 at 7:15 AM

22 Clark Pl

22 Clark Place · No Longer Available
Location

22 Clark Place, Columbus, OH 43201
Dennison Place

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
12 year old three story condo in Victorian Village by the Short North gateway. This condo has wood floors newly sanded and sealed on the first floor and just installed upstairs .The walls have been freshly painted and the carpet in the basement bedroom is new. Kitchen has cherry wood cabinets and comes with appliances...dishwasher,oven ,garbage disposal and refrigerator. There is a stacked washer and dryer upstairs.
There are two bathrooms, upstairs has a full bathtub with shower and basement bathroom has walk in shower.Central air was recently replaced .
Condo has a small step up front porch and small back yard.
First, last and key deposit required for move in. Credit check cost for those interested.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22 Clark Pl have any available units?
22 Clark Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 22 Clark Pl have?
Some of 22 Clark Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22 Clark Pl currently offering any rent specials?
22 Clark Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22 Clark Pl pet-friendly?
No, 22 Clark Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 22 Clark Pl offer parking?
No, 22 Clark Pl does not offer parking.
Does 22 Clark Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 22 Clark Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 22 Clark Pl have a pool?
No, 22 Clark Pl does not have a pool.
Does 22 Clark Pl have accessible units?
No, 22 Clark Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 22 Clark Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22 Clark Pl has units with dishwashers.
