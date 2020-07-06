22 Buttles Ave. - 101

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

THE BEST DEAL IN SHORT NORTH! 50 FEET OFF HIGH ST. AND BUTTLES AVE.



Beautifully renovated apartment on highly desirable Buttles Ave. This building is situated between High St. and Goodale Park. A+ location!



Large 3 bedroom, 2 bath apartment with hardwood floors throughout, updated kitchen with brand new stainless appliances, granite counter tops, new cabinets, large single-basin stainless sink. Updated bathroom with ceramic. Track lighting.



Central AC.



City permit parking available for $25 for the whole year. No off-street parking available.



Tenants pay for electric and gas



$25/month per person flat fee for water.



Pets allowed with $25 extra fee.



Storage units also available on-site!