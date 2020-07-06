All apartments in Columbus
Location

22 Buttles Avenue, Columbus, OH 43215
Short North

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
THE BEST DEAL IN SHORT NORTH! 50 FEET OFF HIGH ST. AND BUTTLES AVE.

Beautifully renovated apartment on highly desirable Buttles Ave. This building is situated between High St. and Goodale Park. A+ location!

Large 3 bedroom, 2 bath apartment with hardwood floors throughout, updated kitchen with brand new stainless appliances, granite counter tops, new cabinets, large single-basin stainless sink. Updated bathroom with ceramic. Track lighting.

Central AC.

City permit parking available for $25 for the whole year. No off-street parking available.

Tenants pay for electric and gas

$25/month per person flat fee for water.

Pets allowed with $25 extra fee.

Storage units also available on-site!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22 Buttles Ave. - 101 have any available units?
22 Buttles Ave. - 101 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 22 Buttles Ave. - 101 have?
Some of 22 Buttles Ave. - 101's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22 Buttles Ave. - 101 currently offering any rent specials?
22 Buttles Ave. - 101 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22 Buttles Ave. - 101 pet-friendly?
Yes, 22 Buttles Ave. - 101 is pet friendly.
Does 22 Buttles Ave. - 101 offer parking?
Yes, 22 Buttles Ave. - 101 offers parking.
Does 22 Buttles Ave. - 101 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22 Buttles Ave. - 101 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22 Buttles Ave. - 101 have a pool?
No, 22 Buttles Ave. - 101 does not have a pool.
Does 22 Buttles Ave. - 101 have accessible units?
No, 22 Buttles Ave. - 101 does not have accessible units.
Does 22 Buttles Ave. - 101 have units with dishwashers?
No, 22 Buttles Ave. - 101 does not have units with dishwashers.

