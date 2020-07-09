All apartments in Columbus
215 Taylor Ave
Last updated November 12 2019 at 12:00 PM

215 Taylor Ave

215 Taylor Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

215 Taylor Avenue, Columbus, OH 43203
King-Lincoln Bronzeville

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Updated Two-Story by OSU Hospital East! - Visit www.newcityohio.com for full details on this property. NO SECTION 8. Very nice 2 story home with newer roof, 1.5 baths, 3 bedrooms, new floor in Entry and Kitchen areas, newer HVAC, new carpet, refinished Hardwood floor in living room and leading into kitchen. 2nd floor laundry, newer windows, partial 6ft/4ft fence w/ 6ft gate in back yard. 4ft fence in front and left side of yard. Newer gas & electrical services. Grounded outlets & switches in house. Appliances: newer stove, dishwasher, fridge, & first floor washer & dryer, newer vinyl siding, Deck with stairs from up stairs master to back yard. Located in the Home Ownership Incentive Program Zone area, this is a once in a lifetime opportunity!

(RLNE5273486)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

