213 Broad Meadows Blvd
Last updated February 20 2020 at 12:52 PM

213 Broad Meadows Blvd

213 Broad Meadows Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

213 Broad Meadows Boulevard, Columbus, OH 43214
Sharon Heights

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
air conditioning
some paid utils
213 Broadmeadows, North Clintonville - Property Id: 210628

Roomy, two-bedroom townhouse apartment with central air conditioning in a four (4) unit building. The apartment has hardwood floors in bedrooms and in living room; a spacious first-floor kitchen with range/oven, refrigerator and garbage disposal. Bedrooms and refinished bathroom are on the second floor. This apartment has lots of closets and a full basement, with washer/dryer hookups.

The apartment also includes the use of two off-the-street parking spaces.
Pets negotiable.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
