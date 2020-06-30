213 Broad Meadows Blvd

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors garbage disposal pet friendly air conditioning some paid utils

213 Broadmeadows, North Clintonville - Property Id: 210628



Roomy, two-bedroom townhouse apartment with central air conditioning in a four (4) unit building. The apartment has hardwood floors in bedrooms and in living room; a spacious first-floor kitchen with range/oven, refrigerator and garbage disposal. Bedrooms and refinished bathroom are on the second floor. This apartment has lots of closets and a full basement, with washer/dryer hookups.



The apartment also includes the use of two off-the-street parking spaces.

Pets negotiable.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/210628

